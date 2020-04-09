Protein Therapeutics Market to 2027 – Novo Nordisk, Janssen, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Protein therapeutics delivers proteins to the body in precise amounts (as required by the patient), to treat various medical conditions like diabetes, anemia, chronic renal failure or remake structures. Therapeutic proteins are fast-acting and potent medicines and have proved very successful in the treatment of a wide range of diseases. With growing understanding of the molecular mechanisms of disease, there will continue to be opportunities to develop protein therapeutics. The protein therapeutics field has developed significantly from 1982, since the introduction of the first human insulin protein derived from recombinant DNA. Proteins have several advantages over small molecule drugs that currently dominate the pharmaceutical market.

Increasing focus on development of protein therapeutic products, continuous innovations in recombinant protein drugs, and growing antibody based drugs have led to increased research on protein engineering. Therapeutic proteins and peptides have also been identified as great potential for the treatment of various diseases like cancers, neurodegenerative disease and others. However, physiochemical instability of protein and immunogenicity concerns are likely to restrain the global Protein Therapeutics market over the forecast period.

The Global protein therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone, and follicle stimulating hormone. The protein therapeutics market by application is categorized into metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, and others. Based on end user, the protein therapeutics market is classified into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare service providers, research organizations & academic research institutes.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global protein therapeutics market based product, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Protein Therapeutics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

