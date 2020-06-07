Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Recycled Paper Packaging market.

the global recycled paper packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, and region.

Global Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Overview

Recycled paper packaging uses paper as a raw material which is derived from waste paper or wastage generated during the production of other paper packaging products. Paper is a material which reduces the cost of packaging material up to 40% and can be recycled up to 10 times. With increasing environmental concerns and increasing need or requirement to reduce emissions of toxic air pollutants, recycled packaging is increasingly being adopted by the healthcare, personal care, and food and beverages sector.

Global Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for sustainable packaging is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, increasing consumer awareness regarding the use of recycled products, coupled with favorable government initiatives and support to use of recycled products are some of the factors projected to boost growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of paper recycling and hazardous effects of plastic waste are some factors expected to have a positive impact on the progress of the global recycled paper packaging market. In addition, stringent regulations on food safety, hygienic packaging, and clean production requirement, manufacturers are focusing to implement advanced, innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions. This is a major factor expected to drive growth of recycled paper packaging.

However, lack of government restrictions for the use of non-eco-friendly material in especially developing countries is a major factor that may hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent. According to a document published by World Bank, total solid waste generated across the globe was around 1.3 Bn tons in 2012 and is expected to increase around 2.2 Bn tons by the end of 2025.

The latest trend observed in the market is that key players are adopting sustainable packaging solutions, which includes the usage of recyclable paper and biodegradable paper.

Global Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the corrugated case segment is projected to account for substantial revenue share in the global market.

Among the end use industry segments, the food and beverages segment is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global market over the forecast period

Global Recycled Paper Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to hold major revenue as compared to other regions. This can be attributed to the growing packaging industry and increasing consumer awareness regarding the use of recycled products in countries in the region. In addition, increasing investments by major players, implementation of eco-friendly policies, and positive support from government are some factors expected to propel growth of the target market over the next 10 years.

The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to government initiatives towards sustainable practices in the US and Canada.

Global Recycled Paper Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Corrugated case

Specialty papers

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Healthcare

Food and beverages

Personal care products

Others (Electronics, Construction, Sports)

