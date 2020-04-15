Sales Revenue of Micro Plate Instruments to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries2017 – 2025

Microplate or a microtiter plate is flat plate with multiple wells which act as small test tubes in an experiments. It is one of the standard tool in research and diagnostic laboratories. Mostly the microplates are in enzyme linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA). The microplate are of various types including different well densities such as 6, 24, 96, 384, or 1536 wells. 96 well plates is said to be most common microplate. The microplate instruments can be of various types which are designed to use the microplates as analysis vessels like detection instruments such as readers, liquid handling instruments like dispensers and washers.

Rise in demand of diagnosis and detection of several microorganism related infections, demand to control and prevent various infective diseases and also rising prevalence of chronic conditions such autoimmune diseases, cancers etc. are the major factors attributing to the rise of global microplate instruments market. Rise in research and development activities related to field of virology and serology is another factor that can propel the growth of the global microplate instrument market. Furthermore, increased prevalence of viral diseases and sudden viral epidemics are the factors augmenting the growth of the global market. Development of new technology like polymerase chain reaction, sequencing etc. are few other factors attributing to the growth of the global microplate instruments market during the forecast period. The cost of the instruments, implementation of excise duties etc. are the factors that can hamper the growth of the global market through 2025.

Based on product type, the global microplate instruments market is divided into following

Microplate Readers

Microplate Dispensers

Microplate Washers

Microplate Incubators

Others

Based on application, the global microplate instruments market is divided into following

Serology and Immunology

Molecular biology

Diagnosis

Microarray

Others

Based on the end users, the global microplate instruments market is divided into following

Research Institutes and laboratories

Academic Colleges

Diagnostics and examination centers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Hospitals

On the basis of the product type, the global microplate instruments market is divided into microplate readers, microplate dispensers, microplate washers, microplate incubators and others. On the basis of application, the global microplate instruments market is divided into serology and immunology, molecular biology, diagnosis, microarray and others. The serology and immunology segment is expected to dominate the market due to various quick and easy immunoassays like ELISA, hemagglutinations (HA), etc. Microarray segment is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global microplate instruments market is segmented into research institutes and laboratories, academic colleges, diagnostic and examination centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and hospitals. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries segment is expected to share a highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in number of the industries, adopting developed technology for diagnosis and detection etc.

On the basis of geography, the global Microplate instruments market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts the major market share which is then followed by Europe. High adoption rates of technologically advanced products, key players presence etc. in the country are the major factor contributing to the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market through 2025. Developing technology, advancement in manufacturing facilities, presence of skilled labors etc. are the factors contributing to the growth of the microplate market in the region.

The prominent player operating in the global microplate instruments market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Core Life Sciences, Inc., BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., Biochrom, AVIOQ, INC, ANTISEL among others worldwide. To maintain a significant position in the global microplate instrument market key players are operating various strategies such as highly efficient and cost effective technologies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Microplate instruments Market Segments

Microplate instruments Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Microplate instruments Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Microplate instruments Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Microplate instruments Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

