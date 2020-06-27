Sensor Patch Market 2020: Consumption, Trends, Growth, Types,Industrial Applications, Leading Companies & Forecast till 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sensor Patch market.

Global Sensor Patch Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global sensor patch market report has been segmented on the basis of sensor type, deployment, end user, and region.

Global Sensor Patch Market: Overview

Sensor patches are type of adhesive patches attached to body and they help to monitor and diagnose condition of an individual. It does not pierce the skin, however, it operates using small electric current. Patch sensors can operate on small area over single hair follicle in case of measurement of glucose in individuals blood. It is commonly designed into shape of standard Band-Aid patch. Some types of patch sensors are connected to electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc. All the collected data is securely transferred to connected devices regularly and automatically. Sensor patches can be worn during various daily activities such as exercising, swimming, etc.

Global Sensor Patch Market: Dynamics

Increasing preference for wearable devices for monitoring in healthcare sector is a major factor driving growth of the global sensor patch market. In addition, rising adoption of technologically advanced portable and wireless devices is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Sensor patches help to monitor, detect, and provide information regarding patients health during his daily activities while providing continuous monitoring. They are small in size and can easily hidden under clothing. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing investments in R&D activities in healthcare sector are factors expected to support growth of the global sensor patch market over the forecast period.

However, sensor patches can potentially cause skin rashes and make an individual nauseous, and these factors may hamper adoption of the products thereby restrain revenue growth of the global sensor patch market. Nevertheless, growing use of electronic information and telecommunication technology in healthcare sector providing health care services can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Sensor Patch Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of sensor type, the blood glucose sensor patch segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue. Increasing number of diabetes patients and growing requirement of daily monitoring of glucose level in blood are factors supporting growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of application, the diagnostics segment is expected to account for high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of diagnostics sensor especially for infants is a factor anticipated to fuel growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Sensor Patch Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and increasing investment in R&D activities for development of advanced monitoring devices are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. High disposable incomes and growing adoption of new technology among consumers are also factors propelling growth of the target market in this region. Market in Europe is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Asia Pacific.

Global Sensor Patch Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by sensor type:

Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

Heart Rate Sensor Patch

Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

ECG Sensor Patch

Temperature Sensor Patch

Others

Segmentation by application:

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Segmentation by end-use industry:

Fitness and Sports

Healthcare

