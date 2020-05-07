Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026

Complete study of the global Single Board Computer (SBC) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Single Board Computer (SBC) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Single Board Computer (SBC) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Single Board Computer (SBC) market include Advantech, Abaco, Emerson Electric, Curtiss-Wright, AAEON, IEI Integration Corp, Trenton Systems, Kontron, Raspberry pi, Portwell, Eurotech, Axiomtek, Arbor Solution, Texas Instruments, EVOC GROUP, Lemaker, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Single Board Computer (SBC) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Single Board Computer (SBC) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Single Board Computer (SBC) industry.

Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Segment By Type:

,x86,ARM,Power,

Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Segment By Application:

,Industrial Automation,Transportation & Harbor,Network Appliance,Entertainment & Public service,Energy & Utilities,Data Centers,Military & Aerospace,Education & Development,Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Single Board Computer (SBC) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single Board Computer (SBC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Single Board Computer (SBC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single Board Computer (SBC) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single Board Computer (SBC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single Board Computer (SBC) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Single Board Computer (SBC)

1.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 x86

1.2.3 ARM

1.2.4 Power

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Single Board Computer (SBC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industrial Automation

1.3.3 Transportation & Harbor

1.3.4 Network Appliance

1.3.5 Entertainment & Public service

1.3.6 Energy & Utilities

1.3.7 Data Centers

1.3.8 Military & Aerospace

1.3.9 Education & Development

1.3.10 Other Applications

1.4 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Single Board Computer (SBC) Production

3.4.1 North America Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Single Board Computer (SBC) Production

3.5.1 Europe Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Single Board Computer (SBC) Production

3.6.1 China Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Single Board Computer (SBC) Production

3.7.1 Japan Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Single Board Computer (SBC) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Single Board Computer (SBC) Business

7.1 Advantech

7.1.1 Advantech Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Advantech Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Abaco

7.2.1 Abaco Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Abaco Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Emerson Electric

7.3.1 Emerson Electric Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Emerson Electric Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Curtiss-Wright

7.4.1 Curtiss-Wright Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Curtiss-Wright Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 AAEON

7.5.1 AAEON Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 AAEON Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IEI Integration Corp

7.6.1 IEI Integration Corp Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IEI Integration Corp Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Trenton Systems

7.7.1 Trenton Systems Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Trenton Systems Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kontron

7.8.1 Kontron Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kontron Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Raspberry pi

7.9.1 Raspberry pi Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Raspberry pi Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Portwell

7.10.1 Portwell Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Portwell Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Eurotech

7.11.1 Portwell Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Portwell Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Axiomtek

7.12.1 Eurotech Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Eurotech Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Arbor Solution

7.13.1 Axiomtek Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Axiomtek Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Texas Instruments

7.14.1 Arbor Solution Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Arbor Solution Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 EVOC GROUP

7.15.1 Texas Instruments Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Texas Instruments Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Lemaker

7.16.1 EVOC GROUP Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 EVOC GROUP Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Lemaker Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Lemaker Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Single Board Computer (SBC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Single Board Computer (SBC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Single Board Computer (SBC)

8.4 Single Board Computer (SBC) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Single Board Computer (SBC) Distributors List

9.3 Single Board Computer (SBC) Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Single Board Computer (SBC) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Single Board Computer (SBC) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Single Board Computer (SBC) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Single Board Computer (SBC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Single Board Computer (SBC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Single Board Computer (SBC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Single Board Computer (SBC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Single Board Computer (SBC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Single Board Computer (SBC)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Single Board Computer (SBC) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Single Board Computer (SBC) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Single Board Computer (SBC) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Single Board Computer (SBC) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Single Board Computer (SBC) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Single Board Computer (SBC) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Single Board Computer (SBC) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Single Board Computer (SBC) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

