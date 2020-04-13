Skin Graft Market size with an impressive growth rate by 2027

The Asia Pacific skin graft market is expected to grow with CAGR of 8.9% to US$ 259.7 Mn 2025 from US$ 132.8 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, increasing focus of industry players in India and Japan, rising geriatric population, and growing awareness about skin cancer and burn injuries, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

The major application areas of skin grafts include burns and skin infections. There has been rise in the number of burns and deaths caused due to burns. As per the American Burn Association, during 2016, in United States, there were 3,390 civilian deaths from fire, including 2,800 deaths from residential structure fire, 150 deaths from non-residential structure fire 355 from vehicle fire, and 85 from outside and unclassified fire other than structure or vehicle fire.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), the number of deaths due to burns account for 1, 80,000 globally. Majority of burns are reported from countries having low or medium income or in WHO African and South East Asia region. With the rise in number of burn injury, the demand for skin grafts for the purpose of replacing the damaged skin patch has increased during the recent years. As per the statistics of National Burn Repository (NBR), in 2016, around 486,000 burn injuries received medical treatment. Over 60% of the hospitalizations related to burn injuries were admitted to 128 burn centers.

Global skin graft market, based on the type was segmented into autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic. In 2017, the autologous segment held the largest share of the market, by type. In addition, the demand for autologous is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years since the skin patch from the same donor is generally preferred.

Global skin graft market, based on the graft thickness was segmented into split-thickness, full-thickness and composite graft. In 2017, the split thickness segment held the largest share of the market, by graft thickness. In addition, the demand for split- thickness grafts is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to benefits such as, quick healing time and better protection from infections.

