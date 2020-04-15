Small UAV Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026|Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Applied Aeronautics

Complete study of the global Small UAV market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Small UAV industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Small UAV production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Small UAV market include _DJI, AeroVironment, Parrot, Lockheed Martin, Applied Aeronautics, Textron, FLIR Systems, IAI, Elbit Systems, Zero Tech Small UAV

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Small UAV industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Small UAV manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Small UAV industry.

Global Small UAV Market Segment By Type:

, Fixed Wing, Helicopter, Rotary Blade, Rotary blades occupy the largest market share segment, with Helicopter being the fastest growing type

Global Small UAV Market Segment By Application:

, Defense, Commercial and Civil

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Small UAV industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Small UAV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Small UAV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Small UAV market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Small UAV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small UAV market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small UAV Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Small UAV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed Wing

1.4.3 Helicopter

1.4.4 Rotary Blade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Small UAV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial and Civil

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Small UAV Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Small UAV Industry

1.6.1.1 Small UAV Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Small UAV Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Small UAV Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Small UAV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Small UAV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Small UAV Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Small UAV Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Small UAV Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Small UAV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Small UAV Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Small UAV Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Small UAV Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Small UAV Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small UAV Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Small UAV Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Small UAV Production by Regions

4.1 Global Small UAV Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Small UAV Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Small UAV Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Small UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Small UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Small UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Small UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Small UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Small UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Small UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Small UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Small UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Small UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Small UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Small UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Small UAV Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Small UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Small UAV Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Small UAV Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Small UAV Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Small UAV Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Small UAV Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Small UAV Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Small UAV Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Small UAV Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Small UAV Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Small UAV Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Small UAV Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Small UAV Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Small UAV Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Small UAV Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Small UAV Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Small UAV Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Small UAV Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Small UAV Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Small UAV Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Small UAV Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Small UAV Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Small UAV Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Small UAV Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 DJI

8.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

8.1.2 DJI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 DJI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 DJI Product Description

8.1.5 DJI Recent Development

8.2 AeroVironment

8.2.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

8.2.2 AeroVironment Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 AeroVironment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 AeroVironment Product Description

8.2.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

8.3 Parrot

8.3.1 Parrot Corporation Information

8.3.2 Parrot Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Parrot Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Parrot Product Description

8.3.5 Parrot Recent Development

8.4 Lockheed Martin

8.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

8.4.2 Lockheed Martin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Lockheed Martin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Lockheed Martin Product Description

8.4.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

8.5 Applied Aeronautics

8.5.1 Applied Aeronautics Corporation Information

8.5.2 Applied Aeronautics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Applied Aeronautics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Applied Aeronautics Product Description

8.5.5 Applied Aeronautics Recent Development

8.6 Textron

8.6.1 Textron Corporation Information

8.6.2 Textron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Textron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Textron Product Description

8.6.5 Textron Recent Development

8.7 FLIR Systems

8.7.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

8.7.2 FLIR Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 FLIR Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 FLIR Systems Product Description

8.7.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

8.8 IAI

8.8.1 IAI Corporation Information

8.8.2 IAI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 IAI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 IAI Product Description

8.8.5 IAI Recent Development

8.9 Elbit Systems

8.9.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Elbit Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Elbit Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Elbit Systems Product Description

8.9.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

8.10 Zero Tech

8.10.1 Zero Tech Corporation Information

8.10.2 Zero Tech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Zero Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Zero Tech Product Description

8.10.5 Zero Tech Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Small UAV Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Small UAV Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Small UAV Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Small UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Small UAV Sales Channels

11.2.2 Small UAV Distributors

11.3 Small UAV Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Small UAV Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

