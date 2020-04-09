Smart Factory Market Future Trends and Forecast to 2027: ABB, Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell

The smart factory incorporates fully integrated automation solutions for industrial operations, including manufacturing facilities. Smart factory encourages waste reduction, effortless monitoring, and enhances production speeds. The advent of the industrial revolution industry 4.0 and the rise in wireless networking has crafted the need for setting up smart factories.



Within the Smart Factory market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Smart Factory market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: ABB Ltd, Atos SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The smart factory market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emergence of industry 4.0, coupled with increasing adoption of IoT in the industrial sector. Demand for energy efficiency is further expected to augment the market growth. However, possible risks of cyber-attack is a major restraining factor for the smart factory market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, newer technologies, such as 3D printing and collaborative robots, offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global smart factory market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as machine vision systems, industrial robots, control devices, sensors, and others. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as enterprise resource planning, product lifecycle management, and human machine interface. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, semiconductors, oil and gas, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key Factors Driving the Smart Factory Market.

Key Market Trends Cracking Up the Growth of the Smart Factory Market.

Challenges to Market Growth.

Key Vendors of Smart Factory Market.

Detailed SWOT Analysis.

Opportunities and Threats Faces by the Existing Vendors in Global Smart Factory Market.

Trending Factors Influencing the Market in the Geographical Regions.

Strategic Initiatives Focusing the Leading Vendors.

Pest Analysis of the Market in the Five Major Regions.

