Smart Meter Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026

Complete study of the global Smart Meter market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Smart Meter industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Smart Meter production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Smart Meter market include Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Xylem Inc, Elster Group, Itron, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon, Tantalus Systems, ZIV, Sanxing, Linyang Electronics, Wasion Group, Haixing Electrical, Techrise Electronics, Chintim Instruments, XJ Measurement & Control Meter, Clou Electronics, HND Electronics, Longi, Hengye Electronics, Holey Metering, Wellsun Electric Meter, Sunrise, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Smart Meter industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Smart Meter manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Smart Meter industry.

Global Smart Meter Market Segment By Type:

,Single-phase smart meter,Three-phase smart meter

Global Smart Meter Market Segment By Application:

,Residential application,Commercial application,Industrial application

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Smart Meter industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Meter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Meter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Meter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Meter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Meter market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Smart Meter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Meter

1.2 Smart Meter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Meter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Single-phase smart meter

1.2.3 Three-phase smart meter

1.3 Smart Meter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Meter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential application

1.3.3 Commercial application

1.3.4 Industrial application

1.4 Global Smart Meter Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Meter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Smart Meter Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Smart Meter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Smart Meter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Smart Meter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Meter Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smart Meter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smart Meter Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Smart Meter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smart Meter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smart Meter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Smart Meter Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Meter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Smart Meter Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Meter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Smart Meter Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Meter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Smart Meter Production

3.6.1 China Smart Meter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Smart Meter Production

3.7.1 Japan Smart Meter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Smart Meter Production

3.8.1 South Korea Smart Meter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Smart Meter Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Meter Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Meter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Smart Meter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Meter Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Meter Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Meter Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Smart Meter Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Meter Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smart Meter Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smart Meter Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Smart Meter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Smart Meter Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Smart Meter Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Smart Meter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Meter Business

7.1 Landis+Gyr

7.1.1 Landis+Gyr Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Landis+Gyr Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Itron

7.2.1 Itron Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Itron Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE Digital Energy

7.3.1 GE Digital Energy Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE Digital Energy Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Siemens Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Siemens Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Kamstrup

7.5.1 Kamstrup Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Kamstrup Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Xylem Inc

7.6.1 Xylem Inc Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Xylem Inc Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Elster Group

7.7.1 Elster Group Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Elster Group Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Itron

7.8.1 Itron Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Itron Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Aclara

7.9.1 Aclara Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Aclara Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nuri Telecom

7.10.1 Nuri Telecom Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nuri Telecom Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sagemcom

7.11.1 Nuri Telecom Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Nuri Telecom Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Trilliant

7.12.1 Sagemcom Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Sagemcom Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Iskraemeco

7.13.1 Trilliant Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Trilliant Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Echelon

7.14.1 Iskraemeco Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Iskraemeco Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Tantalus Systems

7.15.1 Echelon Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Echelon Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 ZIV

7.16.1 Tantalus Systems Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Tantalus Systems Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Sanxing

7.17.1 ZIV Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 ZIV Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Linyang Electronics

7.18.1 Sanxing Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Sanxing Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Wasion Group

7.19.1 Linyang Electronics Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Linyang Electronics Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Haixing Electrical

7.20.1 Wasion Group Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Wasion Group Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Techrise Electronics

7.21.1 Haixing Electrical Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Haixing Electrical Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Chintim Instruments

7.22.1 Techrise Electronics Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Techrise Electronics Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 XJ Measurement & Control Meter

7.23.1 Chintim Instruments Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Chintim Instruments Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Clou Electronics

7.24.1 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 XJ Measurement & Control Meter Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.25 HND Electronics

7.25.1 Clou Electronics Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.25.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.25.3 Clou Electronics Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.25.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.26 Longi

7.26.1 HND Electronics Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.26.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.26.3 HND Electronics Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.26.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.27 Hengye Electronics

7.27.1 Longi Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.27.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.27.3 Longi Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.27.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.28 Holey Metering

7.28.1 Hengye Electronics Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.28.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.28.3 Hengye Electronics Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.28.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.29 Wellsun Electric Meter

7.29.1 Holey Metering Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.29.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.29.3 Holey Metering Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.29.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.30 Sunrise

7.30.1 Wellsun Electric Meter Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

7.30.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.30.3 Wellsun Electric Meter Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.30.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Sunrise Smart Meter Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Smart Meter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Sunrise Smart Meter Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Smart Meter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Meter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Meter

8.4 Smart Meter Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Smart Meter Distributors List

9.3 Smart Meter Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Meter (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Meter (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Meter (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Smart Meter Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Smart Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Smart Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Smart Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Smart Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Smart Meter Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Smart Meter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Meter by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Meter by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Meter by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Smart Meter by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

