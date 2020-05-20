Smart Sensor MARKET REPORT 2020 TO 2028 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, DRIVERS AND FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Sensor market.

Global Smart Sensor Market: Overview

Smart sensor is a combination of interfacing circuit and sensor. It analyzes and processes the data, and perform determined functions and operations. Smart sensor collects the data from surrounding physical environment. It is used for monitoring and controlling various factors, and provides accurate data to the end user. Smart sensor contains various components such as microcontroller, analog to digital converter, digital to analog converter, amplifier, transducers, transistors, transceivers, etc. It also has unique functionality that provides wired and wireless communication. Availability of various types of smart sensor and its advantages over conventional sensors is making consumers more incline towards its usage.

Global Smart Sensor Market: Dynamics

Growing adoption of smart sensors in the various end use industries such as automotive, automation, defence, etc. is a major factor driving growth of the global smart sensor market. In addition, increasing usage of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles is another factor expected to propel demand for smart sensors and fuels growth of the global market. Growing consumer electronics sector coupled with increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, warbles is also anticipated to bolster growth of the target market. Furthermore, rising concern about data security and increasing IoT applications and its integration are factor expected to support growth of the global smart sensor market in the near future.

However, smart sensors have more complex structure that conventional sensor is a factor that could affect growth of the global smart sensor market. in addition, physical limitation regarding integration of smart sensors in various smart devices is another factor that may hamper growth of the global market. Nevertheless, growing use of smart sensors in medical instrumentation in healthcare sector can create lucrative opportunities for growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Smart Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of sensor type, the pressure sensors segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the near future owing to increasing use of smart pressure sensors for environmental monitoring, medical instrumentation, and consumer electronics.

On the basis of end user, the consumer electronics segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue and expected to account for high growth over the forecast period. High adoption of technologically advanced devices such as tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices, etc. among individuals is supporting growth of consumer electronics segment in the global market.

Global Smart Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America contributes major share in terms of revenue in the global market. High adoption of advanced technology among consumers and smart homes is a factor driving growth of the target market in countries in the region. Market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing consumer electronics and automotive manufacturing industry.

Global Smart Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Sensor Type:

Light Sensors

Flow Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Touch Sensors

Position Sensors

Temperature & Humidity Sensors

Motion & Occupancy Sensors

Image Sensors

Water Sensors (Level Sensors, pH sensors, Soil Moisture Sensors)

Others (Radar Sensors, Chemical Sensors, etc.)

Segmentation by Technology:

CMOS-based Smart Sensors

MEMS-based Smart Sensors

Others (Integrated Smart Sensors, ASIC, Optical Spectroscopy, Microsystem Technology, and IC-Compatible 3D Micro-Structuring)

Segmentation by End User:

Aerospace & Defense

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Biomedical & Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others (Robotics, Education, Agriculture, etc.)

