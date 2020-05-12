Space Tourism Market Share, Size, Regional Growth, Industry Trends, Statistics, Top Vendors, Product Demand, and 2026 Forecast Analysis | Key Players- Space Adventures, Axiom Space, Armadillo Aerospace, Space Island Group, Boeing, Worldview Spaceflight et

Reduction in cost of expenditure for space tourism and increasing interest among enthusiasts towards space tourism would propel the demand and drive the growth of this market among next generation engineers.

Increase in number of passengers signing for space tourism coupled with the growing investment from passengers is expected to witness a great opportunity for the growth of this market.

One of the major factor which would restrict the growth of this market is the high risk assosciated with the tour and lack of skilled enthusiasts.

Geographically, North America region accounted the highest rate owing to the presence of numerous global vendors and this region is also considered as a home to numerous billionaires which would fuel the demand for space tourism in the near future.

Key players covered in the report

Space Adventures

Axiom Space

Armadillo Aerospace

Space Island Group

Boeing

Worldview Spaceflight Ltd.

Zegrahm Space Voyages

