Steel Pipe MARKET INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT FORECAST

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Steel Pipe market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global steel pipe market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, packaging type, application, and region.

Global Steel Pipe Market: Overview

Steel pipes are one of the types used in the pipe industry for both housing and industrial purposes. Steel pipes are used for transmission of liquids or fluid such as oil & gas, water supply, and sewage systems water. The application of pipes differs as per capabilities, tensile strength, or internal diameter.

Global Steel Pipe Market: Dynamics

Steel pipes offer various benefits as compared to other materials such as the capability to transfer flammable gas, handle extremely heavy loads, durability and better compatibility with fire sprinkler system. These are some key factors influencing demand for steel pipes. In addition, increasing residential and commercial construction activities and growing automobile industry across the globe are resulting in high demand for steel pipes. This factors expected to drive growth of the global market. Moreover, the rapid growth of the oil & gas sector globally along with replacement of aging pipelines are some factors expected to fuel demand for steel pipes.

However, the availability of alternative options such as PVC pipes and HDPE pipes is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, the high cost of steel pipes as compared to the aforementioned alternatives is another factor which may restrain growth of the target market in the near future.

Global Steel Pipe Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the technology segments, the galvanized steel pipes segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to its corrosion resistance property and its major application in the automotive industry.

Among the material segments, the alloy steel segment is anticipated to register substantial growth.

Among the end use segments, the oil and gas segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares, in the global market, followed by the construction industry segment. This can be attributable to growing offshore oil & gas exploration and increasing construction activities across the globe.

Global Steel Pipe Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific steel pipe market is expected to account for significant shares in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to increasing mining and construction activities. In addition, increasing demand for food coupled with a growing population is creating demand for steel pipes among the food processing industry which is another factor anticipated to augment the target market growth in the region.

North America steel pipe market is projected to register substantial growth. This is attributed to increasing usage of steel pipes in agriculture, construction activities, sewerage systems, industrial water lines, and fire sprinkler system. Moreover, rapid urbanization, industrialization, economic growth are some additional factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing infrastructure development activities is another factor expected to propel the growth of the target market in the region.

Global Steel Pipe Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Technology:

Welded Steel Pipes

ERW Steel Pipes

Galvanized Steel Pipes

Segmentation by Material:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Segmentation by End Use:

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Energy Sector

Food Processing Industry

Chemical Industry

Healthcare Industry

