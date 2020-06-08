STEM Toys Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global STEM Toys market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global STEM Toys market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global STEM Toys market.

Key companies operating in the global STEM Toys market include , Hasbro, LEGO Group, Mattel, Bandai, TAKARA TOMY, Gigotoys, Melissa & Doug, Vtech, Spin Master, BanBao, Goldlok Toys, Guangdong Loongon, Guangdong Qman Culture Communication, ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts STEM Toys

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global STEM Toys market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global STEM Toys Market Segment By Type:

, Science, Technology & Engineering, Math STEM Toys

Global STEM Toys Market Segment By Application:

, Infant/Preschool Toys, Age 6-8, Age Between 9-11, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global STEM Toys market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the STEM Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the STEM Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global STEM Toys market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global STEM Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global STEM Toys market

Table of Contents 1 Study Coverage1.1 STEM Toys Product Introduction1.2 Market Segments1.3 Key STEM Toys Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue1.4 Market by Type 1.4.1 Global STEM Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Type 1.4.2 Science 1.4.3 Technology & Engineering 1.4.4 Math1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global STEM Toys Market Size Growth Rate by Application 1.5.2 Infant/Preschool Toys 1.5.3 Age 6-8 1.5.4 Age Between 9-11 1.5.5 Other1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary2.1 Global STEM Toys Market Size Estimates and Forecasts 2.1.1 Global STEM Toys Revenue 2015-2026 2.1.2 Global STEM Toys Sales 2015-20262.2 STEM Toys Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2.2.1 Global STEM Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020 2.2.2 Global STEM Toys Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global STEM Toys Competitor Landscape by Players3.1 STEM Toys Sales by Manufacturers 3.1.1 STEM Toys Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.1.2 STEM Toys Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)3.2 STEM Toys Revenue by Manufacturers 3.2.1 STEM Toys Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2.2 STEM Toys Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2.3 Global STEM Toys Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020) 3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by STEM Toys Revenue in 2019 3.2.5 Global STEM Toys Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)3.3 STEM Toys Price by Manufacturers3.4 STEM Toys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types 3.4.1 STEM Toys Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters 3.4.2 Manufacturers STEM Toys Product Type 3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into STEM Toys Market3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)4.1 Global STEM Toys Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.1.1 Global STEM Toys Sales by Type (2015-2020) 4.1.2 Global STEM Toys Revenue by Type (2015-2020) 4.1.3 STEM Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)4.2 Global STEM Toys Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.2.1 Global STEM Toys Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.2.2 Global STEM Toys Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.2.3 STEM Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)4.3 Global STEM Toys Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)5.1 Global STEM Toys Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.1.1 Global STEM Toys Sales by Application (2015-2020) 5.1.2 Global STEM Toys Revenue by Application (2015-2020) 5.1.3 STEM Toys Price by Application (2015-2020)5.2 STEM Toys Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 5.2.1 Global STEM Toys Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 5.2.2 Global STEM Toys Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 5.2.3 Global STEM Toys Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America6.1 North America STEM Toys by Country 6.1.1 North America STEM Toys Sales by Country 6.1.2 North America STEM Toys Revenue by Country 6.1.3 U.S. 6.1.4 Canada6.2 North America STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Type6.3 North America STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe7.1 Europe STEM Toys by Country 7.1.1 Europe STEM Toys Sales by Country 7.1.2 Europe STEM Toys Revenue by Country 7.1.3 Germany 7.1.4 France 7.1.5 U.K. 7.1.6 Italy 7.1.7 Russia7.2 Europe STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Type7.3 Europe STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific8.1 Asia Pacific STEM Toys by Region 8.1.1 Asia Pacific STEM Toys Sales by Region 8.1.2 Asia Pacific STEM Toys Revenue by Region 8.1.3 China 8.1.4 Japan 8.1.5 South Korea 8.1.6 India 8.1.7 Australia 8.1.8 Taiwan 8.1.9 Indonesia 8.1.10 Thailand 8.1.11 Malaysia 8.1.12 Philippines 8.1.13 Vietnam8.2 Asia Pacific STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Type8.3 Asia Pacific STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America9.1 Latin America STEM Toys by Country 9.1.1 Latin America STEM Toys Sales by Country 9.1.2 Latin America STEM Toys Revenue by Country 9.1.3 Mexico 9.1.4 Brazil 9.1.5 Argentina9.2 Central & South America STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Type9.3 Central & South America STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa10.1 Middle East and Africa STEM Toys by Country 10.1.1 Middle East and Africa STEM Toys Sales by Country 10.1.2 Middle East and Africa STEM Toys Revenue by Country 10.1.3 Turkey 10.1.4 Saudi Arabia 10.1.5 U.A.E10.2 Middle East and Africa STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Type10.3 Middle East and Africa STEM Toys Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles11.1 Hasbro 11.1.1 Hasbro Corporation Information 11.1.2 Hasbro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.1.3 Hasbro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.1.4 Hasbro STEM Toys Products Offered 11.1.5 Hasbro Recent Development11.2 LEGO Group 11.2.1 LEGO Group Corporation Information 11.2.2 LEGO Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.2.3 LEGO Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.2.4 LEGO Group STEM Toys Products Offered 11.2.5 LEGO Group Recent Development11.3 Mattel 11.3.1 Mattel Corporation Information 11.3.2 Mattel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.3.3 Mattel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.3.4 Mattel STEM Toys Products Offered 11.3.5 Mattel Recent Development11.4 Bandai 11.4.1 Bandai Corporation Information 11.4.2 Bandai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.4.3 Bandai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.4.4 Bandai STEM Toys Products Offered 11.4.5 Bandai Recent Development11.5 TAKARA TOMY 11.5.1 TAKARA TOMY Corporation Information 11.5.2 TAKARA TOMY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.5.3 TAKARA TOMY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.5.4 TAKARA TOMY STEM Toys Products Offered 11.5.5 TAKARA TOMY Recent Development11.6 Gigotoys 11.6.1 Gigotoys Corporation Information 11.6.2 Gigotoys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.6.3 Gigotoys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.6.4 Gigotoys STEM Toys Products Offered 11.6.5 Gigotoys Recent Development11.7 Melissa & Doug 11.7.1 Melissa & Doug Corporation Information 11.7.2 Melissa & Doug Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.7.3 Melissa & Doug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.7.4 Melissa & Doug STEM Toys Products Offered 11.7.5 Melissa & Doug Recent Development11.8 Vtech 11.8.1 Vtech Corporation Information 11.8.2 Vtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.8.3 Vtech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.8.4 Vtech STEM Toys Products Offered 11.8.5 Vtech Recent Development11.9 Spin Master 11.9.1 Spin Master Corporation Information 11.9.2 Spin Master Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.9.3 Spin Master Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.9.4 Spin Master STEM Toys Products Offered 11.9.5 Spin Master Recent Development11.10 BanBao 11.10.1 BanBao Corporation Information 11.10.2 BanBao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.10.3 BanBao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.10.4 BanBao STEM Toys Products Offered 11.10.5 BanBao Recent Development11.1 Hasbro 11.1.1 Hasbro Corporation Information 11.1.2 Hasbro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.1.3 Hasbro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.1.4 Hasbro STEM Toys Products Offered 11.1.5 Hasbro Recent Development11.12 Guangdong Loongon 11.12.1 Guangdong Loongon Corporation Information 11.12.2 Guangdong Loongon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.12.3 Guangdong Loongon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.12.4 Guangdong Loongon Products Offered 11.12.5 Guangdong Loongon Recent Development11.13 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication 11.13.1 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Corporation Information 11.13.2 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.13.3 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.13.4 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Products Offered 11.13.5 Guangdong Qman Culture Communication Recent Development11.14 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts 11.14.1 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Corporation Information 11.14.2 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue 11.14.3 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 11.14.4 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Products Offered 11.14.5 ShanTou LianHuan Toys & Crafts Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)12.1 STEM Toys Market Estimates and Projections by Region 12.1.1 Global STEM Toys Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026 12.1.2 Global STEM Toys Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-202612.2 North America STEM Toys Market Size Forecast (2021-2026) 12.2.1 North America: STEM Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026) 12.2.2 North America: STEM Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12.2.3 North America: STEM Toys Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)12.3 Europe STEM Toys Market Size Forecast (2021-2026) 12.3.1 Europe: STEM Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026) 12.3.2 Europe: STEM Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12.3.3 Europe: STEM Toys Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)12.4 Asia Pacific STEM Toys Market Size Forecast (2021-2026) 12.4.1 Asia Pacific: STEM Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026) 12.4.2 Asia Pacific: STEM Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12.4.3 Asia Pacific: STEM Toys Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)12.5 Latin America STEM Toys Market Size Forecast (2021-2026) 12.5.1 Latin America: STEM Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026) 12.5.2 Latin America: STEM Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12.5.3 Latin America: STEM Toys Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)12.6 Middle East and Africa STEM Toys Market Size Forecast (2021-2026) 12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: STEM Toys Sales Forecast (2021-2026) 12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: STEM Toys Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: STEM Toys Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers13.2 Market Challenges13.3 Market Risks/Restraints13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis13.5 Primary Interviews with Key STEM Toys Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis14.1 Value Chain Analysis14.2 STEM Toys Customers14.3 Sales Channels Analysis 14.3.1 Sales Channels 14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix16.1 Research Methodology 16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 16.1.2 Data Source16.2 Author Details

