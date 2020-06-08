Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems market.

The global industrial wax market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end-use, and region.

Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market: Overview

Adoption of surgical instrument tracking systems and products in hospitals is significantly high and hence among some of the primary drivers of growth of the global surgical instruments tracking systems market currently. Some major challenges hospitals face includes maintaining a track of every piece of medical components and devices and inventory management during work cycles. A track needs to be maintained during surgery, post-surgery, during sterilization procedures, as well as while in storage. As a result, adoption of these systems has been increasing significantly in the recent past.

Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market: Dynamics

Incidence of surgical implements being left accidently or retained in the insides of patients by medical personnel had been increasingly commonplace over the recent past. Some of these incidences even had fatal results. A surgical instrument inadvertently left behind in a patient’s body can cause injury, require a repeated surgery, incurs additional costs, and can result in a hospital losing credibility. According to results of research studies, around 4,500 to 6,000 of such incidences occur each year in the US alone. Some of the most commonly left or retained surgical instruments are sponges, scalpels, scissors, towels, drain tips, needles, guide wires, clamps, tweezers, forceps, and scopes others. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (SCBI), the fatality rate for retained surgical objects is approximately 2.0%. Among the retained objects list, sponges and needles are the he most commonly retained objects. Sponges pose a major challenge as they soak up patients blood during surgery and almost always are able to blend in with organs and tissue, and hence are difficult to track. Objects are commonly left back or retained during abdominal surgery, and in the abdomen, vagina, and chest cavity. As a result of such incidences, the need for more advanced technologies and devices such as 2D bar code and RFID to maintain a track of all instruments and tools before, during, and after surgery.

Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, revenue from the hardware segment is projected to increase significantly more than that from the other product type segments over the forecast period. This is attributable to the frequent need to change labels or tags, and this is driving demand and need to replace these products continuously.

By Technology:

Among the technology segments in the global surgical instrument tracking market, the radio-frequency identification (RFID) and bar codes segments are expected to be rather close to each other in terms of demand and revenue share over the forecast period. However, revenue from the barcode segment is projected to be higher owing to low cost for product implementation.

By End-use:

Among the end-user segments, revenue from the hospital segment is projected to remain significantly higher that other segments in the global surgical instrument tracking systems market.

Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market: Regional Analysis

Global Surgical Instruments Tracking Systems Market Segmentation:

The market for surgical instruments tracking systems in North America is expected to be significantly lucrative in terms of demand and sales. This projected growth is due to favorable Food and Drug Administration regulations for Unique Device Identification. Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is also projected to expand at a relatively high compounded annual growth rate over the forecast period owing to expanding urbanization, transition to digitization, and need to provide safety and secure healthcare services to patients.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Technology:

Barcodes

RFID

By End-use:

Hospitals

Others

