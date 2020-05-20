Telehandler Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Telehandler market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Telehandler market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Telehandler market report has been segmented on the basis of capacity, product type, application, and region.

Global Telehandler Market: Overview

Telehandler is a lifting machine also known as telescopic handler, teleporter, and or boom lift. Telehandler is majorly used for material handling, digging and other lifting work. Telehandler works as a crane and provide lift heights to 50 feet or more as compared to other lifting devices such as forklift.

Global Telehandler Market: Dynamics

Moreover, with just a few attachments, telehandler machines can be used in various sectors such as agriculture and construction, owing to its unique features such as 360° movement capability, high load bearing capacity and easy integration with other devices, is expected to bolster demand for telehandler and drives growth of the global market. Increasing infrastructural activities in developing regions and increasing demand for technologically advanced devices is also anticipated to drive growth of the global telehandler market during the forecast period.

However, high instrument and maintenance cost are some of the factors may hamper demand for telehandler and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Telehandler Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of capacity, the target market is segmented into Less than 3 tons, 3.1 to 4 tons, and 4.1 to 5 tons. The 4.1 to 5 tons segment is expected to register significant growth rate in the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the target market is segmented into rotating Telehandler and non-rotating Telehandler. The rotating Telehandler segment is projected to grow at faster pace over the long run.

Among application, the construction segment held the largest market share and expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, demand from the rental segment is also expected to increase as most of the key manufacturers focusing on upgradation of existing fleet of construction instruments.

Telehandler Market: Region Analysis

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global telehandler market over the forecast period with a significant CAGR. Substantial growth in emerging countries such as China and India owing to government initiatives regarding infrastructural development, and public private partnership (PPP) activities are some of the factor expected to bolster growth of target market in the region. The market in North America accounts for moderate share in the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its growth over the forecast period. Latest trend shows that manufacturers in countries in the region are inclining towards production of technologically advanced instruments such as rotating Telehandler owing to increasing reconstruction activities in the region.

The Middle East & Africa Telehandler market accounts for moderate share in terms of revenue in the global market and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are focusing on sustainable practices and promote ecofriendly commercial and residential construction activities in the region.

Global Telehandler Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Capacity:

Less than 3 Tons

1 to 4 Tons

1 to 5 Tons

Segmentation by Product Type:

Rotating Telehandler

Non-rotating Telehandler

Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Rental

