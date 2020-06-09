Transplant Diagnostics Market 2020:Competitive Landscape By Luminex Corporation., QIAGEN Hologic, Inc., GenDx, Abbott., Illumina, Inc, Merck KGaA, Omixon
North America transplant diagnostics market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing the number of transplantation procedures increase in public-private funding for goal research operations and technological developments in the area of transplantation diagnostics.
Transplant Diagnostics market report involves use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and gathering of data and information. The Transplant Diagnostics market analysis includes competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis up to 2026. This market report performs systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data about the issues related to the marketing of goods and services and serves the businesses with an excellent market research report. The report provides intelligent solutions to the complex business challenges and commences an effortless decision-making process.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America transplant diagnostics market are Luminex Corporation., QIAGEN Hologic, Inc., GenDx, Abbott., Illumina, Inc, Merck KGaA, Omixon Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., CareDx, Inc.,, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Immucor, Inc., among others.
Market Drivers
Increasing the number of transplantation procedures is driving the growth of the market
Technological developments in the area of transplantation diagnostics is propelling the growth of the market
Increase in public-private funding for goal research operations is boosting the growth of the market
Rising loads of infectious diseases is contributing to the growth of the market
Market Restraints
The high cost of HLA matching with PCR and NGS devices hinders the growth of the market
Adoption and demand for refurbished medical equipment and tools in emerging regions is hindering the growth of the market
The vast distance between organ donation and transplantation annually restricts the growth of the market
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Segmentation: North America Transplant Diagnostics Market
By Product and Services
Reagents and Consumables
Instruments
Software and Services
By Technology
Molecular Assays
PCR-Based Molecular Assays
Real-Time PCR
Sequence-Specific Primer-PCR
Sequence-Specific Oligonucleotide-PCR
Other PCR-Based Molecular Assays
Sequencing-Based Molecular Assays
Sanger Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing
Other Sequencing Molecular Assays
Non-Molecular Assays
Serological Assays
Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) Testing
By Transplant Type
Solid Organ Transplant
Kidney Transplant
Liver Transplant
Heart Transplant
Lung Transplant
Pancreas Transplant
Other Organ Transplantations
Stem Cell Transplant
Soft Tissue Transplant
By Application
Diagnostic Applications
Pre-Transplantation Diagnostics
Infectious Disease Testing
Histocompatibility Testing
Blood Profiling
Post-Transplantation Diagnostics
Research Applications
By Organ Type
Kidney
Liver
Heart
Lung
Pancreas
Others
By End User
Independent Reference Laboratories
Hospitals & Transplant Centers
Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
