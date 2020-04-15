Truck and Bus Tires Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026|Goodyear, Continental, ZC Rubber

Complete study of the global Truck and Bus Tires market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Truck and Bus Tires industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Truck and Bus Tires production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Truck and Bus Tires market include _Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Continental, ZC Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber, Xingyuan Group, Linglong Tire, Hankook, Double Coin, Prometeon Tyre Group, Aeolus Tyre, Giti Tire, Cheng Shin Rubber, Yokohama, Triangle Tire Group, Sailun Group, KUMHO TIRE, Toyo Tires Truck and Bus Tires

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Truck and Bus Tires industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Truck and Bus Tires manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Truck and Bus Tires industry.

Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment By Type:

, OEM Tire, Replacement Tire, Keyword are sold both for use on new vehicles in the OE market and as replacement tires for vehiclesin the aftermarket.The use of replacement tires accounted for 82.74% in 2018.

Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Segment By Application:

, Truck, Bus

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Truck and Bus Tires industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Truck and Bus Tires market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Truck and Bus Tires industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Truck and Bus Tires market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Truck and Bus Tires market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Truck and Bus Tires market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Truck and Bus Tires Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 OEM Tire

1.4.3 Replacement Tire

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Truck

1.5.3 Bus

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Truck and Bus Tires Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Truck and Bus Tires Industry

1.6.1.1 Truck and Bus Tires Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Truck and Bus Tires Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Truck and Bus Tires Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Truck and Bus Tires Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Truck and Bus Tires Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Truck and Bus Tires Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Truck and Bus Tires Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Truck and Bus Tires Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Truck and Bus Tires Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Truck and Bus Tires Production by Regions

4.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Truck and Bus Tires Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Truck and Bus Tires Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Truck and Bus Tires Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Truck and Bus Tires Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Truck and Bus Tires Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Truck and Bus Tires Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Truck and Bus Tires Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Truck and Bus Tires Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Truck and Bus Tires Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Truck and Bus Tires Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Truck and Bus Tires Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Truck and Bus Tires Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Truck and Bus Tires Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Truck and Bus Tires Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Truck and Bus Tires Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Truck and Bus Tires Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Truck and Bus Tires Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Truck and Bus Tires Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Truck and Bus Tires Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Truck and Bus Tires Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Truck and Bus Tires Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Truck and Bus Tires Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Truck and Bus Tires Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Truck and Bus Tires Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Bridgestone

8.1.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bridgestone Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Bridgestone Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Bridgestone Product Description

8.1.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

8.2 Michelin

8.2.1 Michelin Corporation Information

8.2.2 Michelin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Michelin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Michelin Product Description

8.2.5 Michelin Recent Development

8.3 Goodyear

8.3.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

8.3.2 Goodyear Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Goodyear Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Goodyear Product Description

8.3.5 Goodyear Recent Development

8.4 Continental

8.4.1 Continental Corporation Information

8.4.2 Continental Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Continental Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Continental Product Description

8.4.5 Continental Recent Development

8.5 ZC Rubber

8.5.1 ZC Rubber Corporation Information

8.5.2 ZC Rubber Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 ZC Rubber Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ZC Rubber Product Description

8.5.5 ZC Rubber Recent Development

8.6 Sumitomo Rubber

8.6.1 Sumitomo Rubber Corporation Information

8.6.2 Sumitomo Rubber Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Sumitomo Rubber Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Sumitomo Rubber Product Description

8.6.5 Sumitomo Rubber Recent Development

8.7 Xingyuan Group

8.7.1 Xingyuan Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Xingyuan Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Xingyuan Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Xingyuan Group Product Description

8.7.5 Xingyuan Group Recent Development

8.8 Linglong Tire

8.8.1 Linglong Tire Corporation Information

8.8.2 Linglong Tire Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Linglong Tire Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Linglong Tire Product Description

8.8.5 Linglong Tire Recent Development

8.9 Hankook

8.9.1 Hankook Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hankook Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Hankook Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hankook Product Description

8.9.5 Hankook Recent Development

8.10 Double Coin

8.10.1 Double Coin Corporation Information

8.10.2 Double Coin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Double Coin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Double Coin Product Description

8.10.5 Double Coin Recent Development

8.11 Prometeon Tyre Group

8.11.1 Prometeon Tyre Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Prometeon Tyre Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Prometeon Tyre Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Prometeon Tyre Group Product Description

8.11.5 Prometeon Tyre Group Recent Development

8.12 Aeolus Tyre

8.12.1 Aeolus Tyre Corporation Information

8.12.2 Aeolus Tyre Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Aeolus Tyre Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Aeolus Tyre Product Description

8.12.5 Aeolus Tyre Recent Development

8.13 Giti Tire

8.13.1 Giti Tire Corporation Information

8.13.2 Giti Tire Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Giti Tire Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Giti Tire Product Description

8.13.5 Giti Tire Recent Development

8.14 Cheng Shin Rubber

8.14.1 Cheng Shin Rubber Corporation Information

8.14.2 Cheng Shin Rubber Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Cheng Shin Rubber Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Cheng Shin Rubber Product Description

8.14.5 Cheng Shin Rubber Recent Development

8.15 Yokohama

8.15.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

8.15.2 Yokohama Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Yokohama Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Yokohama Product Description

8.15.5 Yokohama Recent Development

8.16 Triangle Tire Group

8.16.1 Triangle Tire Group Corporation Information

8.16.2 Triangle Tire Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Triangle Tire Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Triangle Tire Group Product Description

8.16.5 Triangle Tire Group Recent Development

8.17 Sailun Group

8.17.1 Sailun Group Corporation Information

8.17.2 Sailun Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Sailun Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Sailun Group Product Description

8.17.5 Sailun Group Recent Development

8.18 KUMHO TIRE

8.18.1 KUMHO TIRE Corporation Information

8.18.2 KUMHO TIRE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 KUMHO TIRE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 KUMHO TIRE Product Description

8.18.5 KUMHO TIRE Recent Development

8.19 Toyo Tires

8.19.1 Toyo Tires Corporation Information

8.19.2 Toyo Tires Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Toyo Tires Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Toyo Tires Product Description

8.19.5 Toyo Tires Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Truck and Bus Tires Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Truck and Bus Tires Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Truck and Bus Tires Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Truck and Bus Tires Sales Channels

11.2.2 Truck and Bus Tires Distributors

11.3 Truck and Bus Tires Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Truck and Bus Tires Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

