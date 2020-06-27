Unmanned Composites Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Unmanned Composites market.

Global Unmanned Composites Market: Overview

Composite materials are made from two or more materials that have different chemical and physical properties. One of them is reinforcement material fiber and another one is the binding material matrix.

Global Unmanned Composites Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for lightweight unmanned systems among end users is a key factor driving growth of the global unmanned composites market. In addition, growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles for the military as well as the commercial application is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Increasing use of composite materials to increase the durability of reliability of unmanned systems is a factor anticipated to boost growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing investment by manufacturers for developments in unmanned vehicles is a factor expected to propel growth of the global unmanned composites market over the forecast period.

However, lack of standardization in composite materials and high manufacturing cost of unmanned devices with the use of composite are factors that may affect growth of the global unmanned composites market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of unmanned vehicles for commercial applications can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Unmanned Composites Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the carbon fiber reinforced polymer segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Carbon fiber reinforced polymer composite offers durability and can be used for various commercial applications. It is also cost-effective and lightweight. Increasing demand for cost-effective unmanned vehicles among end user is a factor driving growth of the carbon fiber reinforced polymer segment in the target market.

Among the platform segments, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles in various sector for different applications such as search and rescue, aerial surveillance, maritime patrol, armed attacks, etc. is a factor propelling growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Unmanned Composites Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America accounts for a significant share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Presence of prominent players and high budget allocation to defense sector are factors fueling growth of the target market in this region. In addition, high adoption of technologically advanced devices among end users and high investment in R&D sector are also factors propelling growth of the target market, especially in the US and Canada in North America.

Market in Europe is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Presence of key manufacturers in countries such as the UK, Germany, Russia, and France is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue, followed by the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Unmanned Composites Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer

Segmentation by Platform:

Autonomous Ships

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Passenger Drones

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

