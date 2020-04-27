Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2026|Atlas Elektronik, Sea Robotics, Liquid Robotics

Complete study of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Unmanned Marine Vehicles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles market include General Dynamics, Atlas Elektronik, Sea Robotics, Liquid Robotics, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, BAE Systems, Ocean Aero, Pelorus Naval Systems, Kongsberg Gruppen, ECA Group, Textron, Teledyne Technologies, MAP Marine Technologies, ASV Global, Elbit Systems, Maritime Robotics, Israel Aerospace Industries Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Unmanned Marine Vehicles manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Unmanned Marine Vehicles industry.

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Segment By Type:

By Mode of Operation, Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle, Autonomous Surface Vehicle, By Hull Type, Kayak (Single Hull), Catamaran (Twin Hulls), Trimaran (Triple Hulls), Rigid Inflatable Hull, By Endurance, 1000 Hours Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Segment By Application:

, Defense, Research, Commercial, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Unmanned Marine Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Unmanned Marine Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle

1.4.3 Autonomous Surface Vehicle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Research

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Unmanned Marine Vehicles Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Unmanned Marine Vehicles Industry

1.6.1.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Unmanned Marine Vehicles Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Unmanned Marine Vehicles Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Unmanned Marine Vehicles Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Unmanned Marine Vehicles Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production by Regions

4.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Unmanned Marine Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Unmanned Marine Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Unmanned Marine Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Unmanned Marine Vehicles Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 General Dynamics

8.1.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

8.1.2 General Dynamics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 General Dynamics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 General Dynamics Product Description

8.1.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

8.2 Atlas Elektronik

8.2.1 Atlas Elektronik Corporation Information

8.2.2 Atlas Elektronik Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Atlas Elektronik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Atlas Elektronik Product Description

8.2.5 Atlas Elektronik Recent Development

8.3 Sea Robotics

8.3.1 Sea Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 Sea Robotics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Sea Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Sea Robotics Product Description

8.3.5 Sea Robotics Recent Development

8.4 Liquid Robotics

8.4.1 Liquid Robotics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Liquid Robotics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Liquid Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Liquid Robotics Product Description

8.4.5 Liquid Robotics Recent Development

8.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

8.5.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Product Description

8.5.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Recent Development

8.6 BAE Systems

8.6.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

8.6.2 BAE Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 BAE Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BAE Systems Product Description

8.6.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

8.7 Ocean Aero

8.7.1 Ocean Aero Corporation Information

8.7.2 Ocean Aero Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Ocean Aero Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Ocean Aero Product Description

8.7.5 Ocean Aero Recent Development

8.8 Pelorus Naval Systems

8.8.1 Pelorus Naval Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 Pelorus Naval Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Pelorus Naval Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Pelorus Naval Systems Product Description

8.8.5 Pelorus Naval Systems Recent Development

8.9 Kongsberg Gruppen

8.9.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Corporation Information

8.9.2 Kongsberg Gruppen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Product Description

8.9.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

8.10 ECA Group

8.10.1 ECA Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 ECA Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 ECA Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 ECA Group Product Description

8.10.5 ECA Group Recent Development

8.11 Textron

8.11.1 Textron Corporation Information

8.11.2 Textron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Textron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Textron Product Description

8.11.5 Textron Recent Development

8.12 Teledyne Technologies

8.12.1 Teledyne Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 Teledyne Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Teledyne Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Teledyne Technologies Product Description

8.12.5 Teledyne Technologies Recent Development

8.13 MAP Marine Technologies

8.13.1 MAP Marine Technologies Corporation Information

8.13.2 MAP Marine Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 MAP Marine Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 MAP Marine Technologies Product Description

8.13.5 MAP Marine Technologies Recent Development

8.14 ASV Global

8.14.1 ASV Global Corporation Information

8.14.2 ASV Global Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 ASV Global Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 ASV Global Product Description

8.14.5 ASV Global Recent Development

8.15 Elbit Systems

8.15.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

8.15.2 Elbit Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Elbit Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Elbit Systems Product Description

8.15.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

8.16 Maritime Robotics

8.16.1 Maritime Robotics Corporation Information

8.16.2 Maritime Robotics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Maritime Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Maritime Robotics Product Description

8.16.5 Maritime Robotics Recent Development

8.17 Israel Aerospace Industries

8.17.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation Information

8.17.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Product Description

8.17.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Unmanned Marine Vehicles Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Unmanned Marine Vehicles Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Marine Vehicles Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Sales Channels

11.2.2 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Distributors

11.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

