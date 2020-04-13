Vehicle Retarder Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026|Voith, ZF, Scania

Complete study of the global Vehicle Retarder market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Vehicle Retarder industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Vehicle Retarder production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Vehicle Retarder market include _, Frenelsa, Voith, ZF, Scania, Telma, Jacobs, Klam, TBK, Shaanxi Fast, SORL, Terca, Hongquan, CAMA Vehicle Retarder

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Vehicle Retarder industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Vehicle Retarder manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Vehicle Retarder industry.

Global Vehicle Retarder Market Segment By Type:

, Electric retarders, Hydraulic retarder Vehicle Retarder

Global Vehicle Retarder Market Segment By Application:

, 18-55 MT, 55-100 MT, >100 MT

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Vehicle Retarder industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vehicle Retarder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vehicle Retarder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vehicle Retarder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vehicle Retarder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vehicle Retarder market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vehicle Retarder Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric retarders

1.4.3 Hydraulic retarder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 18-55 MT

1.5.3 55-100 MT

1.5.4 >100 MT

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vehicle Retarder Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vehicle Retarder Industry

1.6.1.1 Vehicle Retarder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Vehicle Retarder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Vehicle Retarder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Vehicle Retarder Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Vehicle Retarder Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle Retarder Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Vehicle Retarder Production by Regions

4.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Vehicle Retarder Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Vehicle Retarder Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Vehicle Retarder Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Vehicle Retarder Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Vehicle Retarder Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Vehicle Retarder Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Vehicle Retarder Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Vehicle Retarder Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Vehicle Retarder Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Vehicle Retarder Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Vehicle Retarder Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Vehicle Retarder Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Vehicle Retarder Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Vehicle Retarder Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Vehicle Retarder Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Vehicle Retarder Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Vehicle Retarder Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Vehicle Retarder Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Vehicle Retarder Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Vehicle Retarder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Frenelsa

8.1.1 Frenelsa Corporation Information

8.1.2 Frenelsa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Frenelsa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Frenelsa Product Description

8.1.5 Frenelsa Recent Development

8.2 Voith

8.2.1 Voith Corporation Information

8.2.2 Voith Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Voith Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Voith Product Description

8.2.5 Voith Recent Development

8.3 ZF

8.3.1 ZF Corporation Information

8.3.2 ZF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 ZF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ZF Product Description

8.3.5 ZF Recent Development

8.4 Scania

8.4.1 Scania Corporation Information

8.4.2 Scania Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Scania Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Scania Product Description

8.4.5 Scania Recent Development

8.5 Telma

8.5.1 Telma Corporation Information

8.5.2 Telma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Telma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Telma Product Description

8.5.5 Telma Recent Development

8.6 Jacobs

8.6.1 Jacobs Corporation Information

8.6.2 Jacobs Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Jacobs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Jacobs Product Description

8.6.5 Jacobs Recent Development

8.7 Klam

8.7.1 Klam Corporation Information

8.7.2 Klam Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Klam Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Klam Product Description

8.7.5 Klam Recent Development

8.8 TBK

8.8.1 TBK Corporation Information

8.8.2 TBK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 TBK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 TBK Product Description

8.8.5 TBK Recent Development

8.9 Shaanxi Fast

8.9.1 Shaanxi Fast Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shaanxi Fast Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Shaanxi Fast Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Shaanxi Fast Product Description

8.9.5 Shaanxi Fast Recent Development

8.10 SORL

8.10.1 SORL Corporation Information

8.10.2 SORL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 SORL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SORL Product Description

8.10.5 SORL Recent Development

8.11 Terca

8.11.1 Terca Corporation Information

8.11.2 Terca Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Terca Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Terca Product Description

8.11.5 Terca Recent Development

8.12 Hongquan

8.12.1 Hongquan Corporation Information

8.12.2 Hongquan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Hongquan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hongquan Product Description

8.12.5 Hongquan Recent Development

8.13 CAMA

8.13.1 CAMA Corporation Information

8.13.2 CAMA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 CAMA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 CAMA Product Description

8.13.5 CAMA Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Vehicle Retarder Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Vehicle Retarder Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Vehicle Retarder Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Vehicle Retarder Sales Channels

11.2.2 Vehicle Retarder Distributors

11.3 Vehicle Retarder Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Vehicle Retarder Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

