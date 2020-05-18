Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market to Grow Significantly With Increasing Advancements in Technology, Says QYR

The market research report is a brilliant, complete, and much-needed resource for companies, stakeholders, and investors interested in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market. It informs readers about key trends and opportunities in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market along with critical market dynamics expected to impact the global market growth. It offers a range of market analysis studies, including production and consumption, sales, industry value chain, competitive landscape, regional growth, and price. On the whole, it comes out as an intelligent resource that companies can use to gain a competitive advantage in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market.

Key companies operating in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market include Viral vectors carry genetic material into cells by exploiting the molecular mechanisms by which viruses transmit their genomes to other cells for infection.It can occur in vivo or in vitro.Plasmid carriers are plasmids artificially constructed on the basis of natural plasmids to adapt to laboratory operations.In recent years, global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing has developed rapidly, with a compound growth rate of about 28% during 2018-2018.In 2018, global sales of viral vector and plasmid DNA production reached $381 million.In 2018, China accounted for about 4% of global sales.In the next five years, the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA products in China will continue to grow rapidly.Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing are mainly divided into viral vector manufacturing and plasmid DNA manufacturing, among which viral vector manufacturing accounts for the largest proportion, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market in 2018.Viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing is mainly used for drug development and production of cancer, genetic diseases, viral infections and other diseases, among which cancer is the main application field, accounting for 35% in 2018.The market is highly competitive.Brammer Bio, Oxford BioMedica, Cobra Biologics, FinVector and Lonza are major suppliers.They have mastered key technologies and patents, and they have a fixed customer base. They have established a monopoly in the market.Gene therapy technology innovation and clinical trials have mushroomed in recent years, and a number of gene therapy projects have been approved for marketing in the United States, the European Union, China and other countries.The target of gene therapy has also been gradually expanded from single gene genetic diseases to malignant tumors, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and other major diseases. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Prior to COVID-19, the market for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public–private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market. Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Scope and Market Size Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA industry. The following players are covered in this report:,Brammer Bio,Oxford BioMedica,Cobra Biologics,FinVector,Lonza,BioReliance,MolMed,FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies,UniQure,Aldevron,Richter-Helm,Eurogentec,OBiO Technology,Yposkesi,Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult,MassBiologics,Biovian,VGXI,Gene Synthesis,PlasmidFactory,Jikai Gene Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Segment By Type:

,Plasmid DNA,Viral Vector Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Segment By Application:

,Cancer,Virus Infection,Hereditary Disease

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Revenue

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Plasmid DNA

1.4.3 Viral Vector

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Cancer

1.5.3 Virus Infection

1.5.4 Hereditary Disease

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Industry Impact

1.6.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.6.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Covid-19 Implications on Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Revenue in 2019

3.3 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America Impact of COVID-19

6.1 North America Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Impact of COVID-19

7.1 Europe Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Impact of COVID-19

8.1 China Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Impact of COVID-19

9.1 Japan Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 India Impact of COVID-19

10.1 India Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Key Players in India (2019-2020)

10.3 India Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 India Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Brammer Bio

11.1.1 Brammer Bio Company Details

11.1.2 Brammer Bio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Brammer Bio Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.1.4 Brammer Bio Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Brammer Bio Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.2 Oxford BioMedica

11.2.1 Oxford BioMedica Company Details

11.2.2 Oxford BioMedica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Oxford BioMedica Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.2.4 Oxford BioMedica Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Oxford BioMedica Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.3 Cobra Biologics

11.3.1 Cobra Biologics Company Details

11.3.2 Cobra Biologics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Cobra Biologics Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.3.4 Cobra Biologics Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Cobra Biologics Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.4 FinVector

11.4.1 FinVector Company Details

11.4.2 FinVector Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 FinVector Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.4.4 FinVector Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 FinVector Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.5 Lonza

11.5.1 Lonza Company Details

11.5.2 Lonza Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Lonza Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.5.4 Lonza Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Lonza Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.6 BioReliance

11.6.1 BioReliance Company Details

11.6.2 BioReliance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 BioReliance Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.6.4 BioReliance Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 BioReliance Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.7 MolMed

11.7.1 MolMed Company Details

11.7.2 MolMed Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 MolMed Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.7.4 MolMed Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 MolMed Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.8 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

11.8.1 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Company Details

11.8.2 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.8.4 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.9 UniQure

11.9.1 UniQure Company Details

11.9.2 UniQure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 UniQure Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.9.4 UniQure Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 UniQure Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.10 Aldevron

11.10.1 Aldevron Company Details

11.10.2 Aldevron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Aldevron Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

11.10.4 Aldevron Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Aldevron Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.11 Richter-Helm

10.11.1 Richter-Helm Company Details

10.11.2 Richter-Helm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Richter-Helm Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.11.4 Richter-Helm Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Richter-Helm Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.12 Eurogentec

10.12.1 Eurogentec Company Details

10.12.2 Eurogentec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Eurogentec Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.12.4 Eurogentec Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Eurogentec Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.13 OBiO Technology

10.13.1 OBiO Technology Company Details

10.13.2 OBiO Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 OBiO Technology Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.13.4 OBiO Technology Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 OBiO Technology Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.14 Yposkesi

10.14.1 Yposkesi Company Details

10.14.2 Yposkesi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Yposkesi Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.14.4 Yposkesi Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Yposkesi Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.15 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

10.15.1 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Company Details

10.15.2 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.15.4 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.16 MassBiologics

10.16.1 MassBiologics Company Details

10.16.2 MassBiologics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 MassBiologics Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.16.4 MassBiologics Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 MassBiologics Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.17 Biovian

10.17.1 Biovian Company Details

10.17.2 Biovian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Biovian Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.17.4 Biovian Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Biovian Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.18 VGXI

10.18.1 VGXI Company Details

10.18.2 VGXI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 VGXI Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.18.4 VGXI Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 VGXI Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.19 Gene Synthesis

10.19.1 Gene Synthesis Company Details

10.19.2 Gene Synthesis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Gene Synthesis Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.19.4 Gene Synthesis Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Gene Synthesis Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.20 PlasmidFactory

10.20.1 PlasmidFactory Company Details

10.20.2 PlasmidFactory Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 PlasmidFactory Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.20.4 PlasmidFactory Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 PlasmidFactory Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19

11.21 Jikai Gene

10.21.1 Jikai Gene Company Details

10.21.2 Jikai Gene Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Jikai Gene Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Introduction

10.21.4 Jikai Gene Revenue in Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Jikai Gene Recent Development and Reaction to COVID-19 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

