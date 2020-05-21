Wireless Connectivity Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Wireless Connectivity Market is expected to reach US$ 94.90 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Wireless connectivity technology is used to transfer data from sender to receiver without any use of wire or cable. Increasing demand of smartphone which supports the wireless connectivity such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS and rising adoption of wireless connectivity in internet of things such as cloud, control devices and gateways for network connection are driving the growth for the wireless connectivity market. High power consumption of sensor and lack of information about communication standard protocol are however limiting the wireless connectivity market growth.

Wireless connectivity market is segment by technology, type, application and region. Technology segment of wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology, Z-wave, ZigBee, GPS, LTE Cat-M1, LoRa, Sigfox and NB-IoT. LTE Cat-M1 technology is expected to reach high growth rate in wireless connectivity market during forecast year owing to the low power consumption and low costing in wireless communication. Moreover, increasing demand of LTE Cat-M1 technology for wireless connectivity in internet of things and machine to machine communication because of longer connectivity is further expected to drive the market segment.

Global Wireless connectivity market, by technology

LTE Cat-M1

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Z-wave

ZigBee

GPS

Cellular

LoRa,

Sigfox,

NB-IoT

Based on the type segment wireless connectivity is divided into WLAN, WPAN and LPWAN By type LPWAN chipset is expected to grow at a high rate in the wireless connectivity market during forecast period because of increasing in demand for use of low power and longer connectivity solution in wireless connectivity.

Global Wireless connectivity market, by type

WLAN

WPAN

LPWAN

By application, wireless connectivity technology is widely used in consumer electronics, information technology& telecommunication, healthcare applications. Wireless connectivity technology in IT& telecommunication is expected to grow wireless connectivity market at high level owing to increasing demand for wireless connectivity in cloud computing and internet of things networks.

Global Wireless connectivity market, by application

Healthcare

IT and telecommunication

Automotive & transportation

Wearable devices

Consumer electronics

Agriculture

Industrial

In region, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth rate in wireless connectivity market owing to increasing in demand from smartphone which provides Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity in developing countries such as China and India. Growing demand for smart TV and smart lighting solution in consumer electronics is further expected to drive the market growth of wireless connectivity in this region. Followed by Asia-Pacific, North America is expected to grow at a high rate in the wireless connectivity market owing to rising demand of wireless IoT based applications within developed countries such as US and Canada in this region

Global Wireless connectivity market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Key players in Global wireless connectivity market

Qualcomm,

Intel,

Broadcom,

MediaTek

NEXCOM

Skyworks Solutions

Murata Manufacturing

Marvell Technology

Quantenna Communications

Renesas Electronics

Nordic Semiconductor

Espressif Systems

Peraso Technologies

Texas Instruments

Cypress Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Microchip technology

EnOcean

Atmel Corporation

Ceva Inc.

Waidmuller interface GmbH

