Global Ceramic Sand for Foundry Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Ceramic sand (also known as pearl sand, casting sand, ceramsite sand, brazing sand) is a kind of artificial inorganic material with high heat resistance, low thermal expansion and spherical shape obtained by spray treatment of raw materials (aluminum clay) with high alumina content in molten state.Used for casting the original sand, on the cost performance is better than that of chromite sand, zircon sand, improve castings quality, reduce cost for foundry industry, opened up a effective way to reduce pollution, is a more ideal new foundry sand, in recent years has been applied in lost foam casting, precision casting, hot and cold core box core and so on, has good development situation.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

< 70 Mesh

70-140 Mesh

≥ 200 Mesh

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Precoated Sand

Cold Box

Self-Hardening Sand

Lost Foam Casting

Others

The Ceramic Sand for Foundry key manufacturers in this market include:

CARBO Ceramics

Itochu Ceratech

Kailin Foundry Material

Jingang New Materials

Qiangxin Foundry Material

Jinnaiyuan New Materials

CMP

