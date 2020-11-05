Global Ceramic Sand for Foundry Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Ceramic Sand for Foundry market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ceramic Sand for Foundry market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ceramic sand (also known as pearl sand, casting sand, ceramsite sand, brazing sand) is a kind of artificial inorganic material with high heat resistance, low thermal expansion and spherical shape obtained by spray treatment of raw materials (aluminum clay) with high alumina content in molten state.Used for casting the original sand, on the cost performance is better than that of chromite sand, zircon sand, improve castings quality, reduce cost for foundry industry, opened up a effective way to reduce pollution, is a more ideal new foundry sand, in recent years has been applied in lost foam casting, precision casting, hot and cold core box core and so on, has good development situation.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
< 70 Mesh
70-140 Mesh
≥ 200 Mesh
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Precoated Sand
Cold Box
Self-Hardening Sand
Lost Foam Casting
Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report provides a list of all the key players in the Ceramic Sand for Foundry market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.
The Ceramic Sand for Foundry key manufacturers in this market include:
CARBO Ceramics
Itochu Ceratech
Kailin Foundry Material
Jingang New Materials
Qiangxin Foundry Material
Jinnaiyuan New Materials
CMP
…
