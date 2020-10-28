Global ISO Tank Container Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global ISO Tank Container market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global ISO Tank Container market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

ISO Tank Container is built to the ISO standards, making it suitable for different modes of transportation. Both hazardous and non-hazardous products can be transported in tank containers.

For industry structure analysis, the ISO Tank Container industry is very concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to smaller privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 94.51 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole ISO Tank Container industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global ISO Tank Container Market

In 2019, the global ISO Tank Container market size was US$ 959.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1754.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

Global ISO Tank Container Scope and Market Size

ISO Tank Container market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ISO Tank Container market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the ISO Tank Container market is segmented into

≤30 ft

> 30 ft

Segment by Application, the ISO Tank Container market is segmented into

Marine Transportation

Land Transportation

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and ISO Tank Container Market Share Analysis

ISO Tank Container market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, ISO Tank Container product introduction, recent developments, ISO Tank Container sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CIMC

NT Tank

Welfit Oddy

Singamas

CXIC Group

…

