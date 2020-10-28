In this report, the Global ISO Tank Container market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global ISO Tank Container market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-iso-tank-container-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
ISO Tank Container is built to the ISO standards, making it suitable for different modes of transportation. Both hazardous and non-hazardous products can be transported in tank containers.
For industry structure analysis, the ISO Tank Container industry is very concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to smaller privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 94.51 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole ISO Tank Container industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global ISO Tank Container Market
In 2019, the global ISO Tank Container market size was US$ 959.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1754.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.
Global ISO Tank Container Scope and Market Size
ISO Tank Container market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ISO Tank Container market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the ISO Tank Container market is segmented into
≤30 ft
> 30 ft
Segment by Application, the ISO Tank Container market is segmented into
Marine Transportation
Land Transportation
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and ISO Tank Container Market Share Analysis
ISO Tank Container market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, ISO Tank Container product introduction, recent developments, ISO Tank Container sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
CIMC
NT Tank
Welfit Oddy
Singamas
CXIC Group
…
