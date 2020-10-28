Global Marine Steering System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Marine Steering System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Marine Steering System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Marine Steering System market. A boat’s steering system determines the boat’s course when the steering wheel is turned and, like most other systems on a boat, needs regular inspection, maintenance and cleaning during the boating season.
A boat’s steering wheel is part of the helm that connects to a mechanical, electric, or hydraulic system to assist in turning the boat. Boats with outboard motors steer with a wheel which rotates the entire drive unit; inboards sometimes use a pod with an attached propeller; personal watercraft use jet drives with an impeller to force water into a nozzle that the operator can turn to the desired course. Some modern ships replace the wheel with a toggle that remotely controls an electric or hydraulic rudder drive, with an indicator that shows the rudder angle in real time to the helmsman.
The global average price of Marine Steering System is in the decreasing trend, from 653.8 USD/unit in 2013 to 612.3 USD/unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Marine Steering System Market
In 2019, the global Marine Steering System market size was US$ 365.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 516.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Marine Steering System Scope and Market Size
Marine Steering System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Marine Steering System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Marine Steering System market is segmented into
Electronic Power Steering
Hydraulic Steering
Mechanical Steering
Segment by Application, the Marine Steering System market is segmented into
Outboard Steering
Inboard Steering
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Marine Steering System Market Share Analysis
Marine Steering System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Marine Steering System product introduction, recent developments, Marine Steering System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SeaStar Solutions
Uflex
Mercury Marine
ZF
Vetus
Sperry Marine
Twin Disc
Lewmar
HyDrive Engineering
Lecomble＆Schmitt
Pretech
Mavi Mare
