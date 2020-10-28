In this report, the Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-non-medical-infrared-thermometer-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



An infrared thermometer (sometimes called IR Pyrometer) is a thermometer which infers temperature from a portion of the thermal radiation sometimes called black-body radiation emitted by the object being measured.

Non-medical Infrared Thermometer is a type of spot or point measuring instrument. A point measuring infrared thermometer should be used if users know where the critical point or the area to be measured is positioned within users’ application. It is therefore possible to monitor the accurate temperature and optimize processes – if necessary – before quality problems arise.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market

In 2019, the global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market size was US$ 380 million and it is expected to reach US$ 511.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Scope and Market Size

Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is segmented into

Handheld

Stationary

Segment by Application, the Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is segmented into

Metallurgical Industry

General Industry

Automotive

Transportation

Food

Temperature Element

Electricity

Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Share Analysis

Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Non-medical Infrared Thermometer product introduction, recent developments, Non-medical Infrared Thermometer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

FLUKE

LumaSence

AMETEK Land

Optris

Chino

Omega

FLIR (EXTECH)

PCE Instruments

Trumeter

Testo

3M

Toshniwal Industries

Shenzhen CEM

China Victor

Smart Sensor

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-non-medical-infrared-thermometer-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com