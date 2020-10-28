Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An infrared thermometer (sometimes called IR Pyrometer) is a thermometer which infers temperature from a portion of the thermal radiation sometimes called black-body radiation emitted by the object being measured.
Non-medical Infrared Thermometer is a type of spot or point measuring instrument. A point measuring infrared thermometer should be used if users know where the critical point or the area to be measured is positioned within users’ application. It is therefore possible to monitor the accurate temperature and optimize processes – if necessary – before quality problems arise.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market
In 2019, the global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market size was US$ 380 million and it is expected to reach US$ 511.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Scope and Market Size
Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is segmented into
Handheld
Stationary
Segment by Application, the Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market is segmented into
Metallurgical Industry
General Industry
Automotive
Transportation
Food
Temperature Element
Electricity
Petrochemical
Manufacturing
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Non-medical Infrared Thermometer Market Share Analysis
Non-medical Infrared Thermometer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Non-medical Infrared Thermometer product introduction, recent developments, Non-medical Infrared Thermometer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
FLUKE
LumaSence
AMETEK Land
Optris
Chino
Omega
FLIR (EXTECH)
PCE Instruments
Trumeter
Testo
3M
Toshniwal Industries
Shenzhen CEM
China Victor
Smart Sensor
