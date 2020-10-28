Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Packaging machines are machines that complete stages of the packaging process. Examples include filling machines, sealing machines, wrapping machines, strapping machines, labelling machines and coding machines.
Pharmaceutical packaging machines are often custom-designed to handle specific product configurations such as vials.
The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for generics and biopharmaceutical research, and technological advancements in labeling and serializations solutions. The development of production lines for small batch size and research purposes, growing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers to cut operational costs, and rising emphasis on labeling and serialization for anti-counterfeiting of drugs are the key trends in the market. However, growing preference for refurbished packaging equipment as a viable alternative to new packaging equipment with high costs is expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market
In 2019, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market size was US$ 6833.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9020.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Scope and Market Size
Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is segmented into
Primary Packaging Machine
Secondary Packaging Machine
Labeling and Serialization Machine
Segment by Application, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is segmented into
Liquids Packaging
Solids Packaging
Semi-Solids Packaging
Other Products Packaging
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Share Analysis
Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines product introduction, recent developments, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
IMA
Bosch
Uhlmann
Körber AG
Multivac
Marchesini Group
Coesia Seragnoli
Optima
Bausch & Strobel
Mutual
Truking
Gerhard Schubert
Romaco
CHINASUN
CKD Corporation
Hoong-A Corporation
MG2
SHINVA
ACG
Heino Ilsemann
