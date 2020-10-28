Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Packaging machines are machines that complete stages of the packaging process. Examples include filling machines, sealing machines, wrapping machines, strapping machines, labelling machines and coding machines.

Pharmaceutical packaging machines are often custom-designed to handle specific product configurations such as vials.

The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for generics and biopharmaceutical research, and technological advancements in labeling and serializations solutions. The development of production lines for small batch size and research purposes, growing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers to cut operational costs, and rising emphasis on labeling and serialization for anti-counterfeiting of drugs are the key trends in the market. However, growing preference for refurbished packaging equipment as a viable alternative to new packaging equipment with high costs is expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

In 2019, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market size was US$ 6833.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9020.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is segmented into

Primary Packaging Machine

Secondary Packaging Machine

Labeling and Serialization Machine

Segment by Application, the Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market is segmented into

Liquids Packaging

Solids Packaging

Semi-Solids Packaging

Other Products Packaging

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Share Analysis

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines product introduction, recent developments, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

IMA

Bosch

Uhlmann

Körber AG

Multivac

Marchesini Group

Coesia Seragnoli

Optima

Bausch & Strobel

Mutual

Truking

Gerhard Schubert

Romaco

CHINASUN

CKD Corporation

Hoong-A Corporation

MG2

SHINVA

ACG

Heino Ilsemann

