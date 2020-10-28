Global Pipe Joints Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pipe Joints market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pipe Joints market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pipe joint is the occupation of installing or repairing piping or tubing systems that convey liquid, gas, and occasionally solid materials. This work involves selecting and preparing pipe or tubing, joining it together by various means, and the location and repair of leaks.

Pipe joint work is done in many different settings: HVAC, manufacturing, hydraulics, refineries, nuclear-powered Super carriers and Fast Attack Submarines computer chip fab plants, power plant construction and other steam systems.

Pipe components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient pipe is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for pipe joints and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for pipe joints.

In 2019, the global Pipe Joints market size was US$ 9508.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12900 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Pipe Joints market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipe Joints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pipe Joints market is segmented into

Metal Pipe Joints

Plastic Pipe Joints

Other Pipe Joints

Segment by Application, the Pipe Joints market is segmented into

Construction Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pipe Joints Market Share Analysis

Pipe Joints market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pipe Joints product introduction, recent developments, Pipe Joints sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Victaulic

LESSO

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Industries

Hitachi Metals

Uponor

McWane

Pipelife

Zhejiang Hailiang

Yonggao

Kangtai Pape

RWC

Asahi Yukizai

Rehau

Charlotte Pipe

Pennsylvania Machine

JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Kazanorgsintez

Jain Irrigation Systems

Prince Pipes and Fittings

Uni-Joint

