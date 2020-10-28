Global Solar Pump Inverter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Solar Pump Inverter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Solar Pump Inverter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Solar pumping inverter converts DC current from the solar array into AC current to drive the pump. With the function of MPPT (maximum power point tracking), it regulates the output frequency according to irradiation in real time to achieve the maximum power.
Solar Inverters Features:
1. Adopting the proposed dynamic VI maximum power point tracking (MPPT) control method; Fast response and stable operation; Better than the conventional methods which may lead to the problems including poor tracking performances, unstable or even cause water hammer damaging when the irradiation on the array changes rapidly.
2. The solar pumping inverters system is dispensed with energy storing devices, and stores water instead of electricity. It improves the reliability of the device, at the same time, it lowers the construction and maintenance costs of the system dramatically.
3. Digital control; automatic operation and data acquisition/storage of 8 years, etc; 98% of conversion efficiency, and complete protection.
4. In-line blocks; user friendly; convenient for operating; perfect cooling and shielding.
The EMEA average price of Solar Pump Inverter is in the decreasing trend, from 140 USD/KW in 2013 to 129 USD/KW in 2017. With the situation of EMEA economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solar Pump Inverter Market
In 2019, the global Solar Pump Inverter market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Solar Pump Inverter Scope and Market Size
Solar Pump Inverter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar Pump Inverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
