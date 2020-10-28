Global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) analyzer market,

Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy or surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) is a surface-sensitive technique that enhances Raman scattering by molecules adsorbed on rough metal surfaces or by nanostructures such as plasmonic-magnetic silica nanotubes.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for surface enhanced raman spectroscopy in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Surface enhanced raman spectroscopy. Increasing of biology & medicine fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of surface enhanced raman spectroscopy will drive growth in China markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market

In 2019, the global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market size was US$ 120.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 210.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Scope and Market Size

Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market is segmented into

Desktop Type

Potable Type

Segment by Application, the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market is segmented into

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market Share Analysis

Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) product introduction, recent developments, Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Horiba Jobin Yvon

Thermo

Renishaw

B&W Tek

Ocean Optics

WITec

Real Time Analyzers, Inc

JASCO

Sciaps

