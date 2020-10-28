Global Tablet Rotary Presses Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Tablet Rotary Presses market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Tablet Rotary Presses market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

There are 2 types of tablet presses: single-punch and rotary tablet presses. Most high speed tablet presses take the form of a rotating turret that holds any number of punches and dies. As they rotate around the turret, the punches come into contact with cams which control the vertical position of each punch. Tablets produced by a rotary tablet press are compressed into uniform size, shape and weight making it the preferred machine for large-scale manufacture as it also produces more tablets than single punch machines.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for tablet rotary presses in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced tablet rotary presses. Increasing of pharmaceutical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of tablet rotary presses in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

In 2019, the global Tablet Rotary Presses market size was US$ 471.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 589.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Tablet Rotary Presses market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tablet Rotary Presses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Tablet Rotary Presses market is segmented into

Low Speed Presses

High Speed Presses

Segment by Application, the Tablet Rotary Presses market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Industry

Laboratory Research

General Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Tablet Rotary Presses Market Share Analysis

Tablet Rotary Presses market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Tablet Rotary Presses product introduction, recent developments, Tablet Rotary Presses sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Fette

KORSCH

Romaco

Manesty(Bosch)

IMA

GEA

EUROTAB

GYLONGLI

Kikusui

Elizabeth

STH

Hanlin Hangyu

Cadmach

STC

Sejong

TYJX

Riva

CCS

PTK

