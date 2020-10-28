Global Thermo Compression Bonder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thermo Compression Bonder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermo Compression Bonder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thermo Compression Attach. Using this technique, there are no adhesives to join the die and the package. Instead, heat and force are applied to the die in a process called “Thermo Compression Bonding”. The bumps are forced against their opposing pads and a second metallic bond is formed where the bond comes into contact with the package metallization. This technique typically requires the use of heat as high as 350° to 400°C, and forces of as much as 100 g/bump.
Thermo Compression Bonding (TCB) is a chip attach technology under investigation and implementation in multiple platforms. The global Thermo Compression Bonder market is driven by increased Thermo Compression Bonder usage: memory applications currently, logic devices next. Meanwhile, Thermo Compression Bonder is gaining market share from wire bond assembly processes. Also, lower throughput coupled with higher processing costs was example of challenges in the TCB technology.
In 2019, the global Thermo Compression Bonder market size was US$ 49 million and it is expected to reach US$ 189.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2026.
Thermo Compression Bonder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.
Segment by Type, the Thermo Compression Bonder market is segmented into
Automatic Thermo Compression Bonder
Manual Thermo Compression Bonder
Segment by Application, the Thermo Compression Bonder market is segmented into
IDMs
OSAT
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The major companies include:
The major companies include:
ASMPT (AMICRA)
K&S
Besi
Shibaura
SET
Hanmi
…
