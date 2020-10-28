Global Thermoforming Packaging Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thermoforming Packaging Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermoforming Packaging Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermoforming is a manufacturing process where a plastic sheet is heated to a pliable forming temperature, formed to a specific shape in a mold, and trimmed to create a usable product.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Segment by Type, the Thermoforming Packaging Machines market is segmented into

Below 20 Cycles/Min

20-50 Cycles/Min

Above 50 Cycles/Min

Segment by Application, the Thermoforming Packaging Machines market is segmented into

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Brown Machine

ILLIG Maschinenbau

MULTIVAC

Kiefel (Bruckner Group)

CMS SpA (SCM Group)

Asano Laboratories

GABLER Thermoform

AMUT-COMI (COMI)

SencorpWhite

GEISS AG

ZED Industries

MAAC Machinery

Ossid (ProMach)

Colimatic

GN Thermoforming Equipment

WM Thermoforming Packaging Machines

