Meal Replacement Products Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025
According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global meal replacement products market to exhibit a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025. Meal replacement products refer to a well-balanced and pre-packaged meal that offers an alternative to regular meals or snacks. They are a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates and fats, which are often fortified with vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients.
Market Trends
Meal replacement products play a vital role in weight management programs wherein they are utilized as a suitable replacement for unhealthy or high-calorie products while also acting as a metabolic medicine. The rising health-consciousness is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers have compelled them to increasingly opt for easy-to-prepare nutritional products, such as meal replacement products. Moreover, the leading companies are manufacturing different variants for providing a more balanced ratio of essential nutrients to satisfy the needs of the physically impaired, athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. They have also introduced plant-based and organic meal replacement shakes or bars that are gluten-free and do not contain artificial colors, sweeteners and preservatives. This, coupled with the increasing demand for convenience foods, is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Meal Replacement Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Ready-to-Drink Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Edible Bars
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Powdered Products
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Convenience Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Specialty Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Online Stores
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Weight Gain
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Weight Loss
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Physical Fitness
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Wound Healing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.2 Market Forecast
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.2.1 Market Trends
9.1.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Asia Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.1.1 Market Trends
9.2.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2.2 Market Forecast
9.2.3 India
9.2.3.1 Market Trends
9.2.3.2 Market Forecast
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.4.1 Market Trends
9.2.4.2 Market Forecast
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.5.1 Market Trends
9.2.5.2 Market Forecast
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.6.1 Market Trends
9.2.6.2 Market Forecast
9.2.7 Others
9.2.7.1 Market Trends
9.2.7.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.1.1 Market Trends
9.3.1.2 Market Forecast
9.3.2 France
9.3.2.1 Market Trends
9.3.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.3.2 Market Forecast
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.4.1 Market Trends
9.3.4.2 Market Forecast
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.5.1 Market Trends
9.3.5.2 Market Forecast
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.6.1 Market Trends
9.3.6.2 Market Forecast
9.3.7 Others
9.3.7.1 Market Trends
9.3.7.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.1.1 Market Trends
9.4.1.2 Market Forecast
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.2.1 Market Trends
9.4.2.2 Market Forecast
9.4.3 Others
9.4.3.1 Market Trends
9.4.3.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
9.5.3 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Blue Diamond Global Ingredients Division
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 General Mills (NYSE: GIS)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Glanbia Plc
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Healthy ‘N Fit International Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Herbalife International of America Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Kellogg Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Nestlé S.A.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Nutrisystem Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Unilever Plc
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 Ksf Acquisition Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
