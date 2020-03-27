Global GPS Receiver Market to Witness Robust Revenue Growth Across Key Regional Pockets 2017 – 2025

GPS Receiver Market: Introduction

Many sectors which are sometimes overlapped for a particular technology are working collectively on the R&D of autonomous driving, and autonomous driving has gained momentum in the recent times. From the premium customers like Tesla, BMW to volume customers all are thriving to go in future with their research in the autonomous driving section. This autonomous driving is seen to be fully dependent on GPS and hence the GPS trackers.

GPS receivers capture at least four of the satellite transmissions and use differences in signal arrival times to triangulate the receiver’s location. This has changed the whole scenario of travelling and has made it way easy.

GPS Receiver Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the GPS Receiver market are like its use in industries like Healthcare and Energy. GPS receivers in these markets are attracting customers as it makes many of the tasks easy which used to take much time and efforts by the orthodox methods.

One of the restraint for GPS Receiver market is the high cost of GPS receivers. In many of the industries, spending highly on these GPS trackers is seen to be not worth.

GPS Receiver Market: Segmentation

The GPS Receiver market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type the GPS Receiver market can be divided into;

Survey

Precision

On the basis of application the GPS Receiver market can be segmented into;

Automobiles

Aviation

Industrial machinery

Maritime

Mining and Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Others

GPS Receiver Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of GPS Receiver Market are: u-blox, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Esterline Technologies, Honeywell International, Qualcomm, and Others

GPS Receiver Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, GPS Receiver Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the GPS Receiver Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to many local vendors in the market. North America region is expected to be followed by Japan and Asia Pacific.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

GPS Receiver Market Segments

GPS Receiver Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

GPS Receiver Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

GPS Receiver Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

GPS Receiver Market Value Chain

GPS Receiver Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for GPS Receiver Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.