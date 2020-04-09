Hemodialysis Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Hemodialysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 75.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 99.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2019-2024.

Hemodialysis is a medical procedure that is administered on patients with kidney failure and other renal impairments. The process involves the utilization of a dialyzer or artificial kidney to remove urea and creatinine from the blood and restore electrolyte balance in the body. It also aids in managing the blood pressure levels and balancing the concentration of calcium, sodium and potassium in the circulatory system. Furthermore, hemodialysis prevents the accumulation of toxins and salts in the body that can influence the functioning of other organs.

The global market is driven by the increasing prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, excessive alcoholism and drug abuse, leading to gradual kidney failure. Furthermore, the development of compact hemodialysis machines, facilitating convenient home-based treatment, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of timely treatment of kidney-related ailments, enhanced research and development (R&D) and favorable government policies to improve healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Segment:

Hemodialysis Product

Machines

Dialyzers

Others

Hemodialysis Service

In-center Services

Home Services

Market Breakup by Modality:

Conventional Hemodialysis

Short Daily Hemodialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis

Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centres

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of hemodialysis market. Some of the major players in the market are Baxter International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Barun Melsungen, DaVita, Cantel Medical Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Nipro Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Medivators, Toray Medical Company Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Surni Group, Gambro, Satellite Healthcare Inc., Renacon Pharma Ltd., etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.