Menthol Cigarette Market Share, Size | Global Industry Report by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Menthol Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global menthol cigarette market share is currently witnessing stable growth. Menthol is a naturally occurring substance that is extracted from plants, such as peppermint, spearmint or corn mint. It can also be produced synthetically and is widely used as a flavoring agent in numerous products, such as candies, syrups and chocolates. It is also used in cigarettes for triggering the cold-sensitive nerves present in the skin. Characterized by a refreshing flavor and anesthetic effect, it is primarily added to the tobacco to yield a cooling sensation in the mouth and throat of the users. The use of menthol cigarettes decreases the cough reflexes of the users while offering a soothing effect to the dry throat feeling. These cigarettes reduce the overall harshness of the smoke, owing to which they are gaining widespread preference, especially among the young and new smokers.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menthol-cigarette-market/requestsample

Global Menthol Cigarette Market:

The global market is primarily driven by a significant increase in the number of smokers across the globe. Rapid urbanization, long working hours and hectic schedules of the majority of the working professionals have led them to consume cigarettes more frequently to combat stress issues. In line with this, there has been a considerable increase in the number of female and young smokers, which is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, owing to aggressive promotional campaigns by numerous manufacturers, there is a common misconception among the masses that menthol cigarettes are healthier alternatives to the commonly consumed cigarettes, which is propelling their demand. However, the consumption of these cigarettes poses similar health risks, often leading to a higher level of nicotine addiction. The advent of single and double capsule variants is further acting as a major growth-inducing factor. These cigarettes contain capsule(s) around the top of the filter that is required to be crushed, when needed, for releasing the additional menthol flavor. This allows the users to adjust the flavor of the cigarette as per their choice and preference, thereby contributing to their widespread popularity. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the advent of low-tar cigarettes and the popularity of ultra-slim variants among female users. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Capsule Type:

Single Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Double Capsule Menthol Cigarette

Breakup by End-User:

Male

Female

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/menthol-cigarette-market

Breakup by Size:

King Size

100s

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Alfred Dunhill Ltd, Altria Group, British American Tobacco p.l.c., China National Tobacco Corporation, Commonwealth Brands,

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are

continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group