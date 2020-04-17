Buoyed by High Demand in COVID-19 Pandemic, Continuous Type Industrial Dryers Market to Generate Heightened Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers in the Next Decade

Industrial dryers eliminate water, moisture, and other solvents from the material, and it does not affect the physical or chemical property of the material. The continuous type industrial dryers do not require labour, and it is combined with existing production line conveyer. The batch type of industrial dryers have appropriate doors for loading or unloading the trays with the material to dry, but the continuous type industrial dryers do not require feeding door opening.

Stringent regulations imposed by the government regarding the manufacturing process, has forced industries to improve their production process involved in moisture free product manufacturing industries such as pharmaceutical drugs. This move is expected to augment the demand of continuous type industrial dryer market in the upcoming year.

Global Continuous Type Industrial Dryers Market: Dynamics

Growing commercial applications such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages and increasing investment in developing economies for infrastructure development are the major factors driving the continuous type industrial dryer market. The market growth is also expected to be propelled by the growing need to maintain high production quality in pharmaceuticals and chemical industries. Increasing demand for these dryers from chemicals and food and beverages industries is also expected to propel the growth of the continuous type industrial dryers market.

However, Industrial dryers can produce unwanted and harmful gases that are classified as hazardous air pollutants that is expected to restrain the growth of continuous type industrial dryers market over the forecast years. Continuous type industrial dryer is more expensive, which is expected to limit the adoption of continuous type industrial dryer in target end use industries to some extent.

Global Continuous Type Industrial Dryers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the continuous type industrial dryers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, channel, application, etc.

Based on the Product Type, the global continuous type industrial dryers market can be segmented into,

Tunnel Dryers

Flash Dryers

Disc Dryers

Paddle Dryers

Based on the Channel, the global continuous type industrial dryers market can be segmented into,

Direct Sales

Distributor

Based on the Application, the global continuous type industrial dryers market can be segmented into,

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Chemical

Packaging

Agricultural

Global Continuous Type Industrial Dryers Market: Regional Outlook

Growing demand for industrial dryers from the chemicals and food industry in North America is expected to hold the largest market share among all the regional markets. In the Asia Pacific, the continuous type industrial dryers market is projected to give a steady competition to North America continuous type industrial dryers market during the forecast period. China in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness notable growth throughout the forecast period, and is expected to continue its dominance over forecast years. Europe region is anticipated to be followed by the Asia Pacific in continuous type industrial Dryers market and is anticipated to follow the same trend over the forecasted period. Middle East & Africa in the continuous type industrial Dryers market is expected to be followed by Europe over the forecast years. Latin America expected to account for a small share in the overall market. However, demand for continuous type industrial Dryers is anticipated to grow at significantly over the upcoming years.

Global Continuous Type Industrial Dryers Market: Market Participant

Some of the key players involved in continuous type industrial dryers market are: