Civil Drone Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 14.3% between 2020 – 2027

The global civil drone market was valued at US$ 6.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21.61 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 14.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Drones are believed to be of immense advantage in these domains, especially in support of public safety, search and rescue operations and disaster management. In case of natural or man-made disasters like floods, Tsunamis, or terrorist attacks, critical infrastructure including water and power utilities, transportation, and telecommunications systems can be partially or fully affected by the disaster. This necessitates rapid solutions to provide communications coverage in support of rescue operations. The market of unmanned aircraft systems (UAV), which is generally referred to as drones is developing. Civil drones have the potential to transform business models and tackle societal challenges around the world.

Get Research Sample Copy on “Civil Drone Market” – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003273/

Some of the prominent players operating in Civil Drone Market are 3D Robotics, Aerovironment, Inc., Aerodyne Group, Drone Volt, ECA Group, Insitu, Inc., Intel Corporation, Parrot, Precisionhawk, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd and Yuneec International among others.

The report on the area of Civil Drone by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Civil Drone Market.

Drones have already expanded their business to the consumer market, and now they’re being put to work in civil government and commercial applications. This expansion is creating a market opportunity for many commercial drone providers around the world. Drones can be used for various application such as in agriculture industry it can increase crop yields. Similarly, it is used in various other applications such as energy & power, real estate, and others. Large enterprises and growing start-up are investing in commercial drones.

Moreover, the concept of swarm intelligence (SI) is expected to allow the collaboration of multiple autonomous drones. Swarm intelligence leverages artificial intelligence to achieve multiple drones to achieve more complex and more significant tasks collectively. This would give a drone to think and perform the following activity. An autonomous industrial drone is known as “Airobotics” has been given the authorization to fly autonomous guided drones in Israel. Autonomous drone flight abilities will extend beyond independent flight, and it will also aid in autonomous ongoing battery replacement operation, which will decipher the current issue of restricted battery life for drones and negate the need for expert operators to switch batteries or recharge the drones The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the civil drone players.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Civil Drone Market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

The report segments the global civil drone market as follows:

Global Civil Drone Market – By Type

Fixed Wing Drone

Rotary Wing Drone

Global Civil Drone Market – By Platform

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Civil Drone Market – By Application

Aerial Photography

Surveying & Mapping

Inspection

Others

Global Civil Drone Market – By End-User

Agriculture

Real Estate/ Infrastructure

Energy and Power

Others

Global Civil Drone Market – By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003273/

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Chemical, Food, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/