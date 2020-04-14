Life Science Analytics Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

Life science analytics is used for capitalizing on big data to increase the global collaboration based on accurate clinical research information. The life sciences analytics helps to standardize the clinical trials data and validate its adherence. Advanced analytics aids in early detection of potential risks and also enables to proactively address them.

The growth of the life science analytics market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing need for improved data standardization. Moreover, use of analytics in precision & personalized medicine, and increasing focus on improving patient outcomes also likely to add new opportunities for the global life science analytics market over the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. IBM

2. Oracle

3. SAS Institute Inc.

4. Accenture

5. IQVIA

6. Cognizant

7. MaxisIT

8. TAKE Solutions Limited

9. Wipro Limited

10. SCIOInspire, Corp

On the basis of type the market is segmented into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics and descriptive analytics. By component, the life science analytics market is segmented as services and software. Based on end user the market is segmented as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research centers, medical device companies and third-party administrators.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global life science analytics based on type, component, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall life science analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the life science analytics market in the global arena due to the increasing public & private R&D initiatives on life science research and increasing demand for use of big data analytics that helps to increase R&D productivity in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next five years in the global life science analytics market due to the increasing focus on better profiling & targeting of clients and medical practitioners in the region.

