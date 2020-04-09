Masterbatch Market Size, Share, Trends | Global Industry Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Masterbatch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global masterbatch market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. A masterbatch is a mixture of pigments, additives and carrier resins, which is widely used for coloring and protecting the polymer from harmful ultra-violet (UV) radiations. It is also used for enhancing the antistatic, antifog, antilocking, UV stabilizing and flame retardation properties of polymers. It is employed in the construction, automotive, textile, agriculture and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/masterbatch-market/requestsample

A masterbatch is used in the production of construction materials on account of its properties, which include electrical conductivity and resistance against high temperatures. In line with this, the increasing construction activities around the world are bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations imposed by governments of several countries are encouraging automotive companies to use lightweight materials for reducing weight and increasing fuel efficiency. Plastics, produced from masterbatches, are utilized in the manufacturing of different automotive components. Apart from this, hectic lifestyles and inflating income levels are escalating the demand the packaged food items, which in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the industry in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Type:

Color

White

Black

Additive

Filler

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/masterbatch-market

Breakup by Polymer Type:

PP

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

PVC

PUR

PET

PS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Textile

Agriculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being A. Schulman Inc., Americhem, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Clariant AG, Gabriel-Chemie, Hubron International, Penn Color Inc., Plastiblends India, Plastika Kritis S.A., Polyone Corporation, Polyplast Muller, RTP Company, Tosaf Group, etc.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group