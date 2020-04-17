Owing to High Demand During COVID-19, Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Sales to Generate Revenue In the Coming Decade

Ship hull inspection services Market: Introduction

Ship hull inspection services are applied on ships of all categories and applications. Ship hull inspection services are useful and is required for ship operators & owners, insurance companies and government agencies to quantify the extent of corrosion in hull. Ship hull inspection services helps to determine the ability of the ships and vessels to continue in service without any problems and to enhance the confidence. Traditionally, the ship operators or owners and vessel managers used to have in-house Ship hull inspection services that covers programs and schemes to access, track and maintain the structure of hull.

The key advantage of Ship hull inspection services is to improve and understand the condition and situation of the ship, and to protect the assets. In addition to that, the ship owners are looking to take complete control of the ship’s hull condition as delay in identification of hull cracks will result in huge spending on the replacement or repair service.

Ship hull inspection services Market: Market Dynamics

The ship owners are offering contract based inspections for Ship hull inspection services in order to increase reliable operation, curtail expensive emergency dry-docks, and the safety of cargo and personnel. The key driving factor for the Ship hull inspection services is the adoption of remote observation vehicles (ROV) over qualified commercial divers with hand held equipment. Though remote observation vehicles are expensive to operate, the multinational players and big ship owners are looking to reduce the hull damage with immediate effect.

The advancement in Ship hull inspection services with complete automated ultrasonic scanning inspection is providing the assurance to the ship owners, customers, government agencies and insurance companies. This has enhanced the need for Ship hull inspection services and reduces the spending on expensive repair in the future. The recent trend is that drones have been tested to ship hull inspection savvies in Japan. Leading players from Japan have created unmanned vehicles for Ship hull inspection services and for vessel maintenance. Deployment of such technology reduces the divers in surveys and repairs of vessels hull.

Ship hull inspection services Market: Market segmentation

The global Ship hull inspection services market can be segmented into inspection type and application.

On the basis of inspection type, the global Ship hull inspection services market is segmented into:

Coating condition

General corrosion

Pitting and Grooving

Deformation

Fractures

Cleanliness

On the basis of application, the global Ship hull inspection services market is segmented into:

Cruise Ships

Commercial Vessels

Container Ships

Naval ships / Military Vessels

Offshore Oil and Gas Ships

Bunker Vessels

Ship hull inspection services Market: Regional Outlook

The European region is considered as a leading regional market in the global Ship hull inspection services market followed by North America and Asia. The Ship hull inspection services providers are also offering services such as non-destructive testing to acquire contracts from the ship owners or operators and to gain further revenue. In addition to that, there are software providers who are offering solutions for monitoring the condition of ship’s hull and other machinery. This has further supported the growth of global Ship hull inspection services market. The South East Asian and Latin American regions are growing in shipping and marine applications, and it has enhanced the growth in number of Ship hull inspection services providers.

The leading Ship hull inspection services providers are collaborating or partnering with technology providers to offer advanced solutions which will reduce the operation duration of services and supports in cost savings. The Ship hull inspection services players are predominantly based out in the USA, the UK, Norway, Japan, China and Singapore. The growing number of ship building projects will further drive the growth of global Ship hull inspection services market.

Ship hull inspection services Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global Ship hull inspection services market are:

