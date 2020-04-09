Plastic Additives Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plastic Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global plastic additives market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Plastic additives are essential polymers that are mixed with a complex blend of materials used in the manufacturing of plastic products. They are added to improve the strength, durability, and heat sensitivity of the product and also help in enhancing the processability, performance, and appearance.

Plastic additives, such as antimicrobials, antioxidants, UV stabilizers, and plasticizers, are used in large quantities to improve the chemical and physical properties of a compound formulation. Owing to this, they have a wide range of applications in the construction, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing usage of plastics in place of conventional materials, along with the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers and rapid urbanization, are among the most significant drivers of the market. Furthermore, there has been a rising product demand from the packaging industry to treat packaging materials, such as Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), with plastic additives to improve their operational life, appearance and mechanical properties. Moreover, the growth of the market is further boosted by continuous innovations and the need for lighter materials in several applications, which in turn is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.

Breakup by Additive Type:

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Others

Breakup by Plastic Type:

Commodity Plastic

Engineering Plastic

High Performance Plastic

Breakup by Application:

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Breakup by Function:

Property Modifiers

Property Stabilizers

Property Extenders

Processing Aids

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Akzonobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, BASF, Clariant AG, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

