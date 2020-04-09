Plastic Additives Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Plastic Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global plastic additives market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Plastic additives are essential polymers that are mixed with a complex blend of materials used in the manufacturing of plastic products. They are added to improve the strength, durability, and heat sensitivity of the product and also help in enhancing the processability, performance, and appearance.
Plastic additives, such as antimicrobials, antioxidants, UV stabilizers, and plasticizers, are used in large quantities to improve the chemical and physical properties of a compound formulation. Owing to this, they have a wide range of applications in the construction, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing usage of plastics in place of conventional materials, along with the rise in the disposable incomes of consumers and rapid urbanization, are among the most significant drivers of the market. Furthermore, there has been a rising product demand from the packaging industry to treat packaging materials, such as Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), with plastic additives to improve their operational life, appearance and mechanical properties. Moreover, the growth of the market is further boosted by continuous innovations and the need for lighter materials in several applications, which in turn is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
Breakup by Additive Type:
- Plasticizers
- Stabilizers
- Flame Retardants
- Impact Modifiers
- Others
Breakup by Plastic Type:
- Commodity Plastic
- Engineering Plastic
- High Performance Plastic
Breakup by Application:
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Construction
- Others
Breakup by Function:
- Property Modifiers
- Property Stabilizers
- Property Extenders
- Processing Aids
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Akzonobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, BASF, Clariant AG, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Lanxess AG, Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., etc.
