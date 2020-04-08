Transformers Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Share, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

A new research report titled, ‘Global Transformers Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Transformers Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

The transformer is used to transfer electrical energy from one electrical circuit to other circuits. A growing number of load centers across the world is one of the major drivers of the transformers market. Technological advancements and growing digitization are rising demand for the low and medium voltage electric infrastructure which positively influences the transformers market growth. Increasing implementations of smart grids and growing initiatives to rebuild the existing energy infrastructure support the growth of the transformers market.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: ABB, General Electric Company, Hitachi T&D Solutions, Inc., Hyosung Heavy Industries, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SPX Transformer Solutions Inc., Toshiba International Corporation

The growing consumption of electricity is increasing the demand for electricity which propels the growth of the transformers market. Increasing deployment and standardization of energy-efficient electric supply systems is further booming the growth of the transformers market. Rapid expansion in the long route transmission network is expected to drive the growth of the transformers market. Moreover, increasing investment in the energy infrastructures by governments provides a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the transformers market.

The global transformers market is segmented on the basis of type, cooling type, rating. On the basis type the market is segmented as power transformer, distribution transformer, others. On the basis cooling type the market is segmented as oil-cooled, air-cooled. On the basis rating the market is segmented as below 100 MVA, 100-600 MVA, Above 600 MVA.

