11.7% CAGR Growth to be Achieved by Financial Accounting Software Market to 2027

Rapid expansion of the cloud-based services has resulted in a dynamic and a very competitive software industry environment globally. Cloud based accounting software implementations characteristically do not require high capital investments, thereby keeping a company’s IT infrastructure model very cheap and consistent. Thus, this model could bring significant profits for any organization and at an early stage itself. This problem is also easily solved using the model. The cost savings with the help of shared infrastructure model is done with respect to the software licenses, electricity, maintenance fees, eliminating the cost of servers and other storage devices, consultant fees, data center space, and IT personnel.

Further, the cloud based model empowers an organization to go for a pay-as-you-go model that could considerably reduce the amount of up-front fees. The fees charged by the vendor is proportional with the usage of the applications and would increase with the increase in its usage. Still, the fee would always be lesser when compared to the installed infrastructure on-premise model. Additionally, the concerns about the maintenance, servicing and other repairing or downtime due to failure is totally eliminated in this model. Based on the kind of application deployed, the fee may be significant if multiple integrations are required and data transfers from old legacy based systems is required for a smoother transition.

Cloud based applications have the potential to cater services to small, medium and large enterprises efficiently. Organizations today grow rapidly and hence require operations to scale up as per the demand. With the ease in scalability feature offered by this model, many organizations seem to adopt the model for their various operations. Be it, managing their IT infrastructure, financial management, human capital management, asset monitoring or any other useful domain etc.

Adopting such a modular structure which can scale up the IT infrastructure, storage, computing, fabric and virtualization in a single architecture has been the trend followed today. Flexibility offered by cloud based financial accounting software gives competitive advantage to companies by quickly adjusting to the demands of customers and making the necessary changes in the operations efficiently. High efficiency has become a pre requisite for leading companies today and deployment of cloud based financial accounting software gives them the power to be flexible and efficient

The top companies operating in the field of financial accounting software include Intuit Inc., FreshBooks, Wave Financial Inc., Xero, Sage Group PLC, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for financial accounting software to expand over the years in terms of revenue and subscription.

The report segments the global financial accounting software market as follows:

Global Financial Accounting Software Market – By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Financial Accounting Software Market – By Application

Payroll Management Systems

Billing & Invoice Systems

Enterprise Resource Planning Systems

Time & Expense Management Systems