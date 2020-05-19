2-Methylpropene Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

The global 2-Methylpropene market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 26820 million by 2025, from USD 23250 million in 2019.

The 2-Methylpropene market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in 2-Methylpropene are:

BASF

Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical

TPC

Evonik

Sumitomo Chemical

LyondellBasel

Shandong Yuhuang Chemical

Songwon Industrial

Chevron Phillips

Heilongjiang Anruijia Petrochemical

By Type, 2-Methylpropene market has been segmented into

MTBE Decomposition Method

C4 Fraction Separation Method

Isobutane Dehydrogenation Method

By Application, 2-Methylpropene has been segmented into:

Butyl rubber

Polyisobutylene

Methacrylonitrile

Other

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the 2-Methylpropene market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 2-Methylpropene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 2-Methylpropene, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 2-Methylpropene in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the 2-Methylpropene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 2-Methylpropene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, 2-Methylpropene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 2-Methylpropene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.