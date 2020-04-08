(2020-2025) Gene Expression Analysis Market Share, Size, Growth and Business Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gene Expression Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global gene expression analysis market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025. Gene expression analysis is extensively used across clinical, research and pharmaceutical settings to study individual genes, gene pathways or greater gene activity profiles. It extracts data from a gene and investigates the activity of the biological system from the coding gene to detect a change in the expression pattern. Consisting of processes, such as gene transcription, translation, post-translational protein modification and RNA splicing, this method is used for synthesizing functional gene products, including functional RNA species and protein products. The analysis of gene regulation also aids in the proper understanding of normal cellular processes to enhance the functionality of the existing diagnostic methods and assist in the development of new drugs. As a result, this method finds extensive applications in pharmacogenomics, biomarking and toxicology.

Some of key players players include: Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI Genomics Co., Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins GSC Lux SARL, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology IP Limited, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising demand for personalized medicines, along with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Understanding a patient’s unique molecular and genetic profile is crucial to the adoption of personalized medicines for the treatment of numerous ailments. Gene expression analysis aids in the modification of diagnostic methods, which vary according to the patient’s requirement. Moreover, declining prices of genetic sequencing has led to the growing adoption of sequencing in clinical applications, which is catalyzing the market growth. The low-cost availability of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, coupled with its high-speed performance and precise results, is also contributing to the market growth. Enhanced focus toward the adoption of advanced healthcare systems and modern diagnostics procedures, extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of gene therapy, and favorable government initiatives, including the Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) are some of the other factors that are projected to spur the market growth further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Products & Services:

1. Consumables

2. Instruments

3. Services

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

3. DNA Microarray

4. Sanger Sequencing

5. Others

Market Breakup by Capacity:

1. Low-to Mid-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

2. High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

2. Academic Institutes and Research Centers

3. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

