2020 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is Enhanced by Inception of Exponential Technologies such as Sensors, Robotics, Virtual Reality

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

Global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Emerging Players in Artificial Intelligence in Retail market are –

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

Focal Systems Inc

Microsoft Corporation

ViSenze

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

com, Inc

Plexure Ltd.

Google,Inc

IBM Watson Group

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of Artificial Intelligence in Retail demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and Artificial Intelligence in Retail demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to Artificial Intelligence in Retail market growth

Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Artificial Intelligence in Retail market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

