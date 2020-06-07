2020 Global FPSO Industry Outlook – Angola Leads FPSO Deployments in Africa

The research reports on Global FPSO Industry report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Global FPSO Industry report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Global FPSO Industry report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1370246

A total of more than 50 FPSOs are expected to start operations globally by 2022. South America will continue to lead globally with planned deployment of more than 20 FPSOs, followed by Africa and Asia by 2022. Among countries, Brazil continues to dominate in terms of deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Nigeria and Angola. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., Saipem S.p.A., Statoil ASA, and Modec Inc are expected to be key global players among operators with the highest deployment of the planned FPSOs by 2022.

Scope of this Report-

– Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2012 to 2018 by key regions in the world, outlook up to 2025

– Forecast of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2025 by key countries and operators

– Details of major planned FPSOs globally up to 2025

– Recent developments, tenders and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, where available

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned FPSO projects globally

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecasts of FPSO data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned FPSO projects globally

– Assess your competitors planned FPSO projects and capacities

– Be informed about recent developments, tenders and contracts in the FPSO industry

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1370246

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1. List of Tables 3

1.2. List of Figures 4

2. QuarterlyGlobal FPSO Industry Outlook 5

2.1. Key Highlights 5

2.2. Project Announcements 6

2.3. Project Cancellations 6

2.4. Postponed Projects 6

2.5. Stalled Projects 6

2.6. FPSO Industry, Africa 10

2.6.1. Recent Developments in the African FPSO Industry 11

2.6.2. Tenders and Contracts 14

2.7. FPSO Industry, Asia 16

2.7.1. Recent Developments in the Asian FPSO Industry 17

2.7.2. Tenders and Contracts 19

2.8. FPSO Industry, Europe 20

2.8.1. Recent Developments in the European FPSO Industry 21

2.8.2. Tenders and Contracts 24

2.9. FPSO Industry, Middle East 26

2.9.1. Recent Developments in the Middle Eastern FPSO Industry 27

2.9.2. Tenders and Contracts 29

2.10. FPSO Industry, North America 30

2.10.1. Recent Developments in the North American FPSO Industry 31

2.10.2. Tenders and Contracts 34

2.11. FPSO Industry, Oceania 35

2.11.1. Recent Developments in the Oceania FPSO Industry 36

2.11.2. Tenders and Contracts 39

2.12. FPSO Industry, South America 40

2.12.1. Recent Developments in the South American FPSO Industry 41

2.12.2. Tenders and Contracts 45

2.13. Global Planned and AnnouncedFPSOs 47

3. Appendix 55

3.1. Abbreviations 55

3.2. Methodology 55

3.3. Contact Us 56

3.4. Disclaimer 56

and more…