2020 Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage System Market Report- Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis, and Forecast to 2022

The research reports on Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage System Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage System Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage System Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1549175

Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage System Market Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the global battery energy storage system market. The report analyzes the current trend and future potential of battery energy storage market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (the US, Chile, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Germany, Italy, UK, France) level.

Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage System Market Report analyzes the battery energy storage market in terms of value and volume, classified by various technologies and application for the period 2012-2022 with specific focus on installations up to 2012, up to 2017, and up to 2022. The electrochemical energy storage technologies covered in the report include lead-acid batteries, flow batteries, sodium-sulfur batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and other advanced batteries. The application segmentation largely focusses on grid-side application, generation-side application, and end-user application. The report provides insight into the drivers and restraints affecting the battery energy storage market, competitive landscape, policies and initiatives, recent market deals, battery system cost analysis, top company profiles, and key projects. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses battery energy storage system market. Its scope includes –

– Analysis of the growth of battery energy storage system market with a focus on market value in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

– The report provides battery energy storage system market analysis for key countries including the US, Chile, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Germany, Italy, UK, France.

– The report offers global, regional, and country level battery energy storage system market value (2013-2017; 2018-2022) and volume (up to 2012, up to 2017, and up to 2022). Market share by technology and by application is also discussed in the report for installations up to 2017.

– Qualitative analysis of key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impacts on battery energy storage system market are discussed.

– The report provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2017. It also covers key policies and initiatives, key deals, and key projects.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to –

– Facilitate decision-making by analyzing market data on battery energy storage systems

– Develop strategies based on developments in the battery energy storage system market

– Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the battery energy storage system market

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategies, and prospects

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1549175

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 7

1.2 List of Figures 9

2 Executive Summary 11

2.1 Grid-Connected Battery Energy Storage Systems Market to Reach 23.4 GW by 2022 11

2.2 The Use of Energy Storage in a Wide Range of Applications Coupled with Falling System Prices Drive the BESS market in the Forecast Period 12

3 Introduction 14

3.1 Energy Storage System Overview 14

3.2 Energy Storage System Technologies 14

3.2.1 Mechanical 15

3.2.2 Electrical 16

3.2.3 Electrochemical (batteries) 17

3.2.4 Chemical energy storage 19

3.3 Maturity of Energy Storage Technologies 20

3.4 Energy Storage System Applications 23

3.4.1 Generation-side Applications 23

3.4.2 Grid-side Applications 24

3.4.3 End-user Applications (EUA) 25

3.5 Battery Energy Storage System Cost Analysis 26

3.6 Rationale for Battery Energy Storage System 27

3.7 Disposal of Batteries and its Effect on the Environment 29

3.8 GlobalData Report Guidance 30

4 Battery Energy Storage System, Global 31

4.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Overview 31

4.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Drivers and Restraints 33

4.2.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Drivers 34

4.2.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Restraints 36

4.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Volume, 2012-2022 39

4.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Value, 2012-2022 41

4.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Share by Region, 2012-2022 41

4.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 44

4.7 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 45

4.8 Battery Energy Storage System, Global, Competitive Landscape, up to 2017 46

5 Battery Energy Storage System, Americas 49

5.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Americas, Market Overview 49

5.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Americas, Market Volume, 2012-2022 52

5.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Americas, Market Value, 2012-2022 54

5.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Americas, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 54

5.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Americas, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 56

5.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Americas, Competitive Landscape, up to 2017 57

6 Battery Energy Storage System, US 59

6.1 Battery Energy Storage System, US, Market Overview 59

6.2 Battery Energy Storage System, US, Key Policies and Incentives 61

6.3 Battery Energy Storage System, US, Market Volume, 2012-2022 66

6.4 Battery Energy Storage System, US, Market Value, 2012-2022 68

6.5 Battery Energy Storage System, US, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 69

6.6 Battery Energy Storage System, US, Competitive Landscape, up to 2017 71

7 Battery Energy Storage System, Chile 75

7.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Chile, Market Overview 75

7.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Chile, Policies and Incentives 76

7.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Chile, Market Volume, 2012-2022 76

7.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Chile, Market Value, 2012-2022 79

7.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Chile, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and Up to 2022 80

7.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Chile, Competitive Landscape, up to 2017 80

8 Battery Energy Storage System, Asia-Pacific 82

8.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Asia-Pacific, Market Overview 82

8.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Asia-Pacific, Market Volume, 2012-2022 83

8.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Asia-Pacific, Market Value, 2012-2022 85

8.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Asia-Pacific, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 85

8.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Asia-Pacific, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 86

8.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Asia-Pacific, Competitive Landscape, up to 2017 87

9 Battery Energy Storage System, China 91

9.1 Battery Energy Storage System, China, Market Overview 91

9.2 Battery Energy Storage System, China, Key Policies and Incentives 92

9.2.1 Policies Directly Supporting the Energy Storage Industry 93

9.2.2 Policies Indirectly Supporting the Energy Storage Industry 94

9.2.3 Renewable Energy Development Policies 95

9.3 Battery Energy Storage System, China, Market Volume, 2012-2022 96

9.4 Battery Energy Storage System, China, Market Value, 2012-2022 98

9.5 Battery Energy Storage System, China, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 100

9.6 Battery Energy Storage System, China, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 101

9.7 Battery Energy Storage System, China, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 101

10 Battery Energy Storage System, India 104

10.1 Battery Energy Storage System, India, Market Overview 104

10.2 Battery Energy Storage System, India, Key Policies and Incentives 106

10.3 Battery Energy Storage System, India, Market Volume, 2012-2022 107

10.4 Battery Energy Storage System, India, Market Value, 2012-2022 109

10.5 Battery Energy Storage System, India, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 110

10.6 Battery Energy Storage System, India, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 111

10.7 Battery Energy Storage System, India, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 112

11 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan 114

11.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan, Market Overview 114

11.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan, Key Policies and Incentives 116

11.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan, Market Volume, 2012-2022 117

11.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan, Market Value, 2012-2022 118

11.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 119

11.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 120

11.7 Battery Energy Storage System, Japan, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 121

12 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia 124

12.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia, Market Overview 124

12.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia, Key Policies and Incentives 125

12.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia, Market Volume, 2012-2022 127

12.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia, Market Value, 2012-2022 128

12.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia, Market Share by Technology, Up to 2017 and Up to 2022 129

12.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 130

12.7 Battery Energy Storage System, Australia, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 130

13 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea 133

13.1 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea, Market Overview 133

13.2 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea, Key Policies and Incentives 135

13.3 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea, Market Volume, 2012-2022 135

13.4 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea, Market Value, 2012-2022 137

13.5 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 138

13.6 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 139

13.7 Battery Energy Storage System, South Korea, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 139

14 Battery Energy Storage System, EMEA 142

14.1 Battery Energy Storage System, EMEA, Market Overview 142

14.2 Battery Energy Storage System, EMEA, Market Volume, 2012-2022 143

14.3 Battery Energy Storage System, EMEA, Market Value, 2012-2022 145

14.4 Battery Energy Storage System, EMEA, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 145

14.5 Battery Energy Storage System, EMEA, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 147

14.6 Battery Energy Storage System, EMEA, Competitive Landscape, up to 2017 147

15 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany 150

15.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany, Market Overview 150

15.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany, Key Policies and Incentives 151

15.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany, Market Volume, 2012-2022 151

15.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany, Market Value, 2012-2022 153

15.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 154

15.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 155

15.7 Battery Energy Storage System, Germany, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 156

16 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy 159

16.1 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy, Market Overview 159

16.2 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy, Key Policies and Incentives 160

16.3 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy, Market Volume, 2012-2022 160

16.4 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy, Market Value, 2012-2022 162

16.5 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 163

16.6 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 164

16.7 Battery Energy Storage System, Italy, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 164

17 Battery Energy Storage System, UK 166

17.1 Battery Energy Storage System, UK, Market Overview 166

17.2 Battery Energy Storage System, UK, Key Policies and Incentives 168

17.2.1 Carbon Price Floor, 2016 168

17.2.2 Renewable Energy Targets 169

17.2.3 Ambitious 2030 Carbon Reduction target 169

17.2.4 Renewable Obligation Order 169

17.3 Battery Energy Storage System, UK, Market Volume, 2012-2022 170

17.4 Battery Energy Storage System, UK, Market Value, 2012-2022 172

17.5 Battery Energy Storage System, UK, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 173

17.6 Battery Energy Storage System, UK, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 174

17.7 Battery Energy Storage System, UK, Competitive Landscape, up to 2017 174

18 Battery Energy Storage System, France 177

18.1 Battery Energy Storage System, France, Market Overview 177

18.2 Battery Energy Storage System, France, Key Policies and Incentives 177

18.2.1 Tenders for PV plants with storage 177

18.2.2 Renewable Energy Market Development 178

18.2.3 Green Innovation Funding Program 178

18.2.4 Government Crediting and Loan Guarantee for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Investment 179

18.3 Battery Energy Storage System, France, Market Volume, 2012-2022 179

18.4 Battery Energy Storage System, France, Market Value, 2012-2022 180

18.5 Battery Energy Storage System, France, Market Share by Technology, up to 2017 and up to 2022 182

18.6 Battery Energy Storage System, France, Market Share by Application, up to 2017 183

18.7 Battery Energy Storage System, France, Competitive Landscape, as of 2017 183

19 Battery Energy Storage System, Company Profiles 186

20 Appendix 192

20.1 Abbreviations 192

20.2 Bibliography 195

20.3 Research Methodology 196

20.3.1 Secondary Research 196

20.3.2 Primary Research 196

20.3.3 Market Estimates and Assumptions 197

and more…